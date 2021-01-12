Hycroft Appoints Jack Henris As Chief Operating Officer And Fortifies Operating And Technical Teams With Several Key Additions

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jack Henris to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective January 11, 2021. Hycroft has also recently welcomed several additional key members to the Hycroft team. A thorough review of the organizational structure, including the identification of technical and operating needs, led to a bolstering and restructuring of the Hycroft operating team.

Diane R. Garrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hycroft, said "We worked quickly to identify critical roles and find highly experienced candidates to strengthen the technical and operations group in order to position Hycroft for a successful future. Under new leadership, we are so pleased with the incredible talent we've attracted to our team, and the addition of Jack is a key element to our success. I am confident that we now have the right team aligned with our goals and objectives and we are well positioned to execute on the development strategy for Hycroft. The vision and leadership of the senior team will be critical components in the success of this long-life operation."

Mr. Henris is a highly experienced mining operations executive with more than 35 years of experience in senior operations positions with major mining firms including General Manager of two mines at Newmont Mining Corporation ("Newmont") where he was responsible for surface and underground mines and processing facilities, including roasting, flotation and oxide milling, and heap leach pads. At Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"), Mr. Henris held positions as Mine Operations Supervisor and Senior Mine Planner at the Goldstrike Mine. At Goldcorp Inc., Mr. Henris was Vice President, Mining and Geotechnical. His background includes on the ground experience managing several open pit and underground mines with both heap leach and milling/refractory oxidation processing operations. Mr. Henris has a specific focus and strong experience in establishing safety cultures, reliability, and cost control programs. He joins us from Stantec Inc. where he was a Senior Mining Consultant providing his technical expertise on mine planning, engineering support, feasibility, and optimization studies for several mining projects. Mr. Henris holds a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology .

Mr. James Berry joins Hycroft as Vice President, Exploration and Geology. Mr. Berry brings more than 30 years of experience in geology and exploration to the Hycroft team. His previous roles have included progressively senior technical positions with successful hard rock mining companies including Romarco Minerals Inc. ("Romarco"), Barrick, and Homestake Mining Company. Mr. Berry is a Mine Geologist with ore control expertise, metallurgical expertise and geologic domain interpretation and modeling. Mr. Berry has a proven track record of establishing successful exploration and geology programs often leading to significant growth in mineral resource and reserves. At Romarco's Haile Gold Mine , his reinterpretation of the geology and resource led to the discovery of over five million ounces of gold, including two high-grade underground targets. Mr. Berry earned his Bachelor of Arts in Geology from the University of Tennessee and is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's new mining rules.

The process group, which includes metallurgical and laboratory services, crushing, heap leach, Merrill-Crowe and refinery operations, is being led by Mr. Kenji Umeno . Mr. Umeno has held Metallurgist and Chief Metallurgist positions with Newmont (Carlin Mine), Freeport McMoRan Inc. and Equinox Gold Corp. where he was the Process Operations Manager for the 70,000 tons per day Mesquite Mine in California. With Fluor Canada Ltd. he held the position of Process Engineer and led many process technology developments for feasibility stage projects. At Hycroft, Mr. Umeno has added a pad supervisor and lead person, and crews have been restructured to self-perform heap leach operations with contractors being phased out. The metallurgical group has been reorganized to focus resources on oxidation as well as operations support and welcomes the addition of two senior metallurgists well-versed in refractory processing and geo-metallurgy.

The Company has attracted 11 key technical and operations personnel experienced in mine planning, maintenance, process, metallurgy, stakeholder/regulatory engagement, and engineering. These seasoned superintendents, supervisors and senior technical professionals with up to 30 years of experience will be key to our success as we drive safety and health programs, improve operating efficiencies, build mine facilities and infrastructure, and operate responsibly.

Critical to the success of the mine is an effective safety and health program. The Safety and Heath team is fully staffed and embedded within each of the mine departments.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

