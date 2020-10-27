Hycroft Appoints Mike Eiselein As Vice President & General Manager Of The Hycroft Mine

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mike Eiselein to the position of Vice President, General Manager, Hycroft Mine effective October 27, 2020.

Mr. Eiselein is a highly experienced process operations professional with specific focus on the chemistry and practices involved with refractory and double refractory gold processing. Mr. Eiselein has spent his almost 30 years of experience focused on process operations at some of the world's largest mining companies including Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"), Newmont Mining Corporation ("Newmont"), and most recently McEwen Mining Inc. He has also spent time working in other disciplines including fixed plant maintenance, continuous improvement and project management. Mr. Eiselein is also a Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional.

Mr. Eiselein started his career at Barrick's Goldstrike Mine working with the mill and autoclave operations groups and progressed his way through senior process positions within the global Barrick portfolio of operations. At Newmont, Mr. Eiselein led the process and metallurgical departments at the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine and was also Director of Full Potential Maintenance and Reliability for Newmont's Nevada operations. Mr. Eiselein has a proven track record of improving operations through the development and integration of process enhancements, optimization programs and cost control measures while placing emphasis on ensuring health and safety programs and environmental compliance practices are followed. Mr. Eiselein earned his Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering/Mineral Processing from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology.

Diane Garrett, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Mike joined Hycroft as Process Manager, Operations in early August 2020 and since that time has made significant improvements to our process operations. His experience has been instrumental in establishing a strong core workforce and building the critical processes and procedures that are vital to the future success of Hycroft. Mike's leadership skills and qualities for managing day to day site activities combined with his depth of knowledge and experience with sulfide deposits, process improvements and optimization programs is perfectly suited for Hycroft at this time in our development."

Effective upon Mr. Eiselein's appointment, Mr. Larry Giegerich will step down from his role as Vice President, General Manager, Hycroft Mine on October 27, 2020.

"On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Larry for his many efforts and contributions while he was General Manager and we wish him very well in his future endeavors," said Diane Garrett.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

