HYCU Expands Executive Management Team with Key Hires

"I am thrilled to announce Scott and Junelle to our executive team," said Simon Taylor, CEO at HYCU. "When we developed our first branded software solution, HYCU data protection for Nutanix, we knew there would be interest. Since the introduction, the market reception has been extremely positive. This is an exciting time for all of us at HYCU, with the growing adoption of HYCU purpose-built backup and recovery software for Nutanix, new partner relationships and the global interest in all of our solutions. With that demand and interest comes the need to have the right executive management team to drive adoption and fuel our growth."

Scott Henderson brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience to HYCU. From 2004 to 2015, he served in various sales leadership capacities at Citrix Systems. From 2010 - 2014, he was Vice-President of Citrix's Western USA Sales, where his team grew the business by more than 100 percent, surpassing $230M in annual revenue. Most recently, Scott was VP/Head-of-Sales at Egnyte, a $60M SaaS company that develops Content Management and Security solutions. During his tenure, he doubled the size of the sales team, set quarterly SaaS revenues on a more than 25 percent growth trajectory, where the sales organization achieved multiple record quarterly revenue performances.

Junelle Swan joins HYCU as an accomplished Channel Sales Leader in the IT industry with more than 20 years of experience designing and driving Partner strategies and execution. She excels at leading and mentoring teams of Partner Account Managers to deliver results. Prior to HYCU, Junelle was Director Channel Sales at Quest, a Dell company and held senior executive channel positions at Citrix where she was named Women of the Channel by CRN twice and consistently surpassed revenue and partnership goals.

Taylor added, "Both Scott and Junelle bring unique and distinct sales, technology, partner and customer relationship skills along with leadership and management to strongly position us well into the future."

HYCU is a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup, recovery and monitoring for hyperconverged infrastructures (HCI). HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT outsourcing, insights from over one million users, and work experience with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed build alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the HCI space. HYCU's flagship product, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, is acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched. Headquartered in Boston, HYCU makes it easy for customers to thrive in a hyperconverged world.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycu-expands-executive-management-team-with-key-hires-300620897.html

SOURCE HYCU