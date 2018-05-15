HYCU Expands Public Sector Market Opportunity with Carahsoft Technology Corp.

"Effective data protection is a critical driver for government organizations looking to transform for the 21st century," said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. "HYCU for Nutanix has the ability to back up and recover data, when you need to, as you need to, while taking advantage of a new class of cloud platforms like Nutanix. This can have a dramatic impact on the success of government data management software initiatives such as the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) and Modernizng Government Technology Act (MGT). We are excited to team with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to accelerate HYCU's presence in federal, state and local governments."

Through the new partnership, Carahsoft will make HYCU for Nutanix's purpose-built data protection software available to its federal, state and local government partners. With HYCU for Nutanix, public sector organizations will be able to protect and recover application specific workloads faster and with the same simplicity they experience from their Nutanix infrastructure investments. The relationship extends to all HYCU products across IT monitoring and data protection.

"As an emerging player in the data protection for hyper-converged infrastructure space, HYCU Inc. brings innovation and deep technology expertise to government customers, allowing them to cost-effectively manage, protect and recover one of their most important assets-- their data," said Evan Slack, Director of Nutanix Solutions at Carahsoft. "As the public sector distributor of Nutuanix, we are pleased to add the HYCU solutions to our portfolio and look forward to making them available to our reseller partners and government customers."

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, hyper-converged world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in data backup, recovery and monitoring for hyper-converged infrastructures (HCI). Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the HCI space. HYCU's flagship product, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, is acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider™. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO. Visit us at or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

