HYCU Featured in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

BOSTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup, recovery and monitoring for next-generation Enterprise Clouds, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given HYCU a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each supplier's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

HYCU is 100 percent focused on the reseller and partner community to bring multi-cloud backup and recovery software solutions to market. The new HYCU Global Partner Program was created with simplicity and ease of use in mind and was a significant reason for achieving this significant milestone. With two levels, Authorized and Premier, the Program is intended for new partners as they start to build their business with HYCU. With enablement tools and marketing resources available on a recently introduced Partner Portal, Program partners receive software and support to drive qualified and higher margin benefit opportunities to maximize revenue.

"With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel."

"We are extremely proud of our long-standing and rich heritage of working with our partners as they continue to grow their businesses," said Scott Henderson, HYCU VP Channels and Sales, North America and a recently recognized CRN Channel Chief. "As organizations continue to look for the right technology and services to deploy multi-cloud backup and recovery software, it becomes imperative to find the right combination of each that will make both the partners and their customers successful. Acknowledgement from The Channel Company and staff of researchers that compiled the Program Guide and bestowed 5-Star status on HYCU is a testament to the work our team continues to do. And, for that, we are extremely grateful."

The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in data backup, recovery and monitoring for hyper-converged and multi-cloud infrastructures (HCI). Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU's flagship product, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, is acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

