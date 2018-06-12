HYCU, Inc. Announces Patent for Automated Application Awareness for Next-Generation Virtual Infrastructures

For many organizations, applications have become the most important focus for IT and what drives their businesses. With the latest HYCU innovation, application awareness is being brought to center stage in the data protection process and not left as an afterthought which is the case with many legacy backup tools. HYCU Data Protection for Nutanix was uniquely designed to see through virtual machines to discover where every application is running and when a backup is initiated. This provides enhanced automation, with no human involvement required, to do the right procedure to backup and restore an application with the right application context. When applied to HCI, this makes HYCU for Nutanix ideally suited to backup and recover data and applications for Nutanix Enterprise Cloud customers.

"Simplicity has become the mission of almost every CIO and data center professional today. At its core, this means automating complex data protection workflows especially around critical resources like business applications. Legacy backup concepts that are only VM-centric and typically require major effort to deploy, configure and manage will be pushed aside," said Goran Garevski, VP Engineering at HYCU. "Our newest innovation has enabled us to provide natural and intuitive app-centric consumption of data protection functionality resulting in the highest level of efficiency and protection of what truly matters most – the business application."

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, hyper-converged world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in data backup, recovery and monitoring for hyper-converged infrastructures (HCI). Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the HCI space. HYCU's flagship product, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, is acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

To learn more about HYCU, visit www.hycu.com, follow @hycuinc and connect with us on LinkedIn.

© 2018 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Enterprise Cloud Platform and the other Nutanix products and features mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycu-inc-announces-patent-for-automated-application-awareness-for-next-generation-virtual-infrastructures-300664945.html

SOURCE HYCU, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hycu.com

