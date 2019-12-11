HYCU Protégé Now Available

"With more than four clouds in use at enterprises globally on average, multi-cloud infrastructure is the new normal. It's now become essential to provide a data management solution that complements the cloud of choice while simplifying key processes like data migration and disaster recovery," said Simon Taylor, CEO at HYCU, Inc. "Our latest solution, HYCU Protégé allows customer the freedom to use their cloud, their way, with their control. All from a single management framework that provides the best of the on-premises and public cloud environments they experience."

HYCU Protégé was designed to be 100 per cent application focused and to simplify the overall data management both to and in the cloud of a customer's choice. HYCY Protégé provides the following benefits:

Full Application Recovery : There are no issues with partially-recovered applications. HYCU sees through VMs to discover where every application is running and make sure every migration, application staging or DR is fully application consistent and recoverable.

: There are no issues with partially-recovered applications. HYCU sees through VMs to discover where every application is running and make sure every migration, application staging or DR is fully application consistent and recoverable. Fully Protected Data Migration for Stress-free Self Service : Now, when organizations migrate applications from one cloud to another, data is application consistent, and there is always a backup copy ready in case a migration does not turn out the way it was intended. HYCU makes this a one-click operation. It can do on-demand migration or can perform staged migration – all with just a click of a button. Additionally, HYCU's self-service portal empowers application owners to create new instances of near production copies on the cloud for test/dev, reporting or for new production instances – all with zero training or extra education required.

: Now, when organizations migrate applications from one cloud to another, data is application consistent, and there is always a backup copy ready in case a migration does not turn out the way it was intended. HYCU makes this a one-click operation. It can do on-demand migration or can perform staged migration – all with just a click of a button. Additionally, HYCU's self-service portal empowers application owners to create new instances of near production copies on the cloud for test/dev, reporting or for new production instances – all with zero training or extra education required. 1-Click Application Disaster Recovery (DR) : For disaster recovery purposes, HYCU makes sure the failover data is application consistent and users get to choose which point-in-time they want to failover to. All with 1-click simplicity.

: For disaster recovery purposes, HYCU makes sure the failover data is application consistent and users get to choose which point-in-time they want to failover to. All with 1-click simplicity. Ensure Service Level Object (SLO) Compliance across Multiple Clouds : Even though data is spread across multiple clouds, HYCU ensures managing data protection and DR compliance across clouds is no longer complex and is available anywhere and anytime."

: Even though data is spread across multiple clouds, HYCU ensures managing data protection and DR compliance across clouds is no longer complex and is available anywhere and anytime." No Additional Infrastructure or Software Required: HYCU's featherweight infrastructure delivers tangible savings. HYCU runs as a virtual instance and as a service on any cloud. There is no additional hardware or software licenses required, so users get a powerful solution to maximize their overall infrastructure investment. This in turn can save customers at least 50% of their infrastructure spend.

"As organizations look to take advantage of multi-cloud, be it to leverage cloud resources for Dev/Test, or to "lift and shift" an application to the cloud and run it natively, it is critical that they develop an effective multi-cloud data management strategy," said George Crump, president and founder, Storage Switzerland. "In theory, data protection applications can perform both of the copy and move functions. A key consideration is how the multi-cloud data management experience is unified. That is what HYCU is setting out to do with HYCU Protégé. We have been watching the progression HYCU has made over the past two years, and with the availability of HYCU Protégé, organizations have a powerful solution that is purpose-built for each cloud with an easy to use and interface to simplify multi-cloud data management."

To learn more about HYCU Protégé, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), released a report, "Multi-cloud Data Protection-as-a-service, The HYCU Protégé Platform." Senior Analyst Data Protection at ESG, Christophe Bertrand, concluded, "Multi-cloud environments are here to stay and will keep on growing in diversity, use cases, and, of course, size. Data growth is not stopping anytime soon, only making the problem more acute. HYCU has taken a very different approach from many traditional vendors by selectively delivering deeply integrated solutions to the platforms they protect, and is now moving to the next challenge of unification and simplification with Protégé, calling it a data protection-as-a-service platform."

For additional information on HYCU Protégé, visit: https://www.hycu.com/hycu-protege, follow @hycuinc and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Pricing and Availability

HYCU Protégé is available from HYCU authorized global partners, and ships free of charge with any license of HYCU Data Protection. Data migration is available at $99 per VM and disaster recovery at $24 per VM per month.

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in data backup, recovery and monitoring for hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU's flagship products, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, and a managed backup as a service for Google Cloud Platform, are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

SOURCE HYCU, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hycu.com

