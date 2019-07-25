HYCU Recognized on CRN's Emerging Vendors List

BOSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup, recovery and monitoring for next-generation Enterprise Clouds, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its 2019 Emerging Vendors list in the Storage category. This annual list honors recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel's future. It recognizes channel-focused companies across seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Storage.

With more than an average 4.8 clouds per customer in use today across private, public cloud and SaaS applications, protecting data regardless of the cloud in use has never been more critical. HYCU was selected as it continues to focus on building purpose-built solutions for any cloud their partners and customers choose to use. HYCU continues to deliver on making sure the cloud platform any partner or customer has invested in operates the way it was designed, and the backup and recovery chosen complements it at the same time.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by CRN as an Emerging Company in their annual listing. This year, in particular, has been an extremely strong year for HYCU with unprecedented growth and customer adoption. None of this would be possible without the support of our resell and distribution partners," said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. "We continue to see more interest in our solutions than ever before, and as we continue to drive alignment in the innovation around our tight integration for Google, Nutanix and multi-cloud environments, we fully anticipate this year being another record breaker for us. To all of us, and our partners, and our customers, this is testament to the work we all do in helping drive complexity out of IT and cloud infrastructures, and showing there is a better choice in making that happen."

CRN's Emerging Vendors list honors technology suppliers driving innovation across the IT channel. It also provides a valuable resource for solution providers looking to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their portfolios.

Emerging Vendors are vetted and selected by CRN's editorial team. They provide state-of-the-art technology to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings.

"CRN's 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth — and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come."

The Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in data backup, recovery and monitoring for hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 300 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU's flagship products, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, and a managed backup as a service for Google Cloud Platform, are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook .

