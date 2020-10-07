Hyde Engineering + Consulting Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. (Hyde) a worldwide partner for solution-based pharmaceutical design and consultant services, announced the appointment of Kalpesh Patel as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Patel will lead Hyde's growing global enterprise, translating the growth strategies set by Hyde's Board of Directors and CEO to maximize profitability.

"I'm embracing this role with the focused calm and practical ideology that led me here. As I accept this new challenge, I will be relying on my extremely capable colleagues to work towards Hyde's global integration, focusing on the consistency of operational processes and efficient utilization of our combined talents. I'm sincerely honored to be selected into this role and will put forth my best efforts to maintain company culture and sustainability, expanding that to Hyde's global entity," Kalpesh Patel, COO.

"From first joining the company in 2005, Kalpesh has been and continues to be a great contributor to our operations and culture. He provides both technical and managerial expertise as a subject matter expert and as a mentor and has become my great colleague and business partner. I congratulate Kalpesh on his promotion and look forward to accelerated growth of Hyde's domestic and international operations under his oversight," John Hyde, CEO. Having founded Hyde Engineering in 1993, John Hyde remains an industry leader, continuing to drive Hyde's U.S. and international business.

"Kalpesh has worked tirelessly during his 15-year tenure to contribute to Hyde's organizational growth and service excellence. His leadership, vision, technical expertise, and willingness to do whatever it takes, has greatly influenced our success. Kalpesh's new role as COO will allow him to impact Hyde's global operations and to implement global strategies. I am honored to have worked with Kalpesh for many years and it is exciting to see him take this next step in his career," Kerren Bergman, President.

Kalpesh Patel joined Hyde in 2005 as an Engineer I, advancing his career into executive positions as Regional Manager, V.P. of U.S. Strategic Operations and V.P. of International Operations. His expertise includes CIP, SIP, cleaning validation programs, commissioning qualifications, and project management with extensive experience in biopharma and vaccine manufacturing startups, qualification of process equipment and utilities, cycle optimization and troubleshooting for CIP and COP systems. Patel is known for providing strong leadership in building global client partnerships. With strategic collaboration and an entrepreneurial spirit, he has led multiple efforts to expand Hyde's service offerings to new international geographies.

Prior to joining Hyde, Patel worked with International Medication Systems Ltd. as a Validation Engineer, gaining extensive knowledge in validation activities. Patel earned a B.E. in Chemical Engineering from NIT Surat, India, and an M.S. in Chemical and Biomedical Engineering from Cleveland State University, OH. Visit http://www.hyde-ec.com for a full bio.

Hyde Engineering + Consulting's global network consists of 11 locations in 5 countries, engaging in projects around the globe while employing more than 200 people worldwide, providing process system design, commissioning and validation, FDA compliance, and state-of-the-art cleaning technologies to pharmaceutical, bioprocess and regulated process industries.

