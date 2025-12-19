Hyde Engineering + Consulting Appoints David O'Keeffe as Chief Revenue Officer

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. (Hyde), a global leader in pharmaceutical and bioprocess engineering and consulting services, today announced the promotion of David O'Keeffe, MS, MBA, to the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This appointment marks a strategic evolution in Hyde's leadership to further strengthen market engagement and deepen client impact.

"David has demonstrated exceptional leadership and an unwavering focus on client success throughout his tenure at Hyde," said Kerren Bergman, Chief Executive Officer of Hyde Engineering + Consulting. "From his early days with us in 2015 to his most recent role leading North American operations, David has consistently driven growth, inspired teams, built enduring client relationships, and delivered results that enhance both our service excellence and our company culture. I am thrilled to welcome him to the executive leadership team in this new capacity."

Since joining Hyde in 2015, Mr. O'Keeffe has brought more than two decades of industry experience to the firm, spanning project delivery, operations leadership, and complex client engagements across pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty manufacturing sectors. Over the years, he has advanced through roles of increasing responsibility, including Senior Engineer/Project Manager, Site Lead, Staff Manager, Regional Manager, Operations Director and most recently Vice President of North American Operations, where he led teams to deliver high-impact solutions and ensure exceptional service delivery nationwide.

In his new role as CRO, Mr. O'Keeffe will lead Hyde's global revenue strategy, expanding client partnerships, strengthening commercial execution, and aligning enterprise business development initiatives with Hyde's mission to deliver cleaning engineering excellence and transformative results for its clients.

"I'm honored and grateful to step into the role of Chief Revenue Officer at a time of meaningful growth and opportunity for Hyde," said Mr. O'Keeffe. "This organization's commitment to client success, technical excellence and collaborative culture has shaped my own journey here. I am eager to build on that foundation, expand Hyde's global impact and strengthen the trust our clients place in us every day."

About Hyde Engineering + Consulting

Hyde Engineering + Consulting is a global leader for cleaning engineering, hygienic process design, commissioning & qualification, analytical science, FDA compliance, and regulatory consulting services for the pharmaceutical, bioprocess, and regulated process industries. With a team of expert professionals and a legacy of innovation and service excellence, Hyde helps clients operate more efficiently and bring products to market more quickly and safely with reduced environmental impact, while meeting the most stringent regulatory requirements. linkedin.com

