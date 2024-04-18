Hyde Park Capital Advises Accuhealth on Growth Investment from Sunstone Partners

TAMPA, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Capital announced today that its client, Accuhealth Technologies ("Accuhealth"), a leading healthcare technology company with a focus on remote patient monitoring and chronic care management solutions, has received a growth investment from Sunstone Partners ("Sunstone"), a leading growth-oriented private equity firm focused on tech-enabled services and software companies. Hyde Park Capital served as the exclusive investment banker to Accuhealth for this transaction. Bush Ross served as legal counsel to Accuhealth.

Accuhealth receives growth investment from Sunstone Partners

Stephen Samson, CEO and Co-Founder of Accuhealth, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "Teaming up with Sunstone Partners represents a significant progression for Accuhealth. We take great pride in the substantial influence our solutions have exerted on enhancing patient care. Leveraging Sunstone's strategic acumen, our top-tier technology, and unmatched patient care, we are poised to expedite our growth in this arena".

Bob Deveros, CFO and Co-Founder of Accuhealth, added, "We are greatly appreciative of the guidance provided by the team at Hyde Park Capital. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in facilitating this transaction, which marks a pivotal moment in our Company's journey".

Ankur Rathi, Partner at Sunstone, also said, "We are excited to partner with Accuhealth. With their innovative and customer-centric solutions, Accuhealth is empowering physicians to deliver superior care and improve patient outcomes. We look forward to this next phase of growth with the Accuhealth team".

Chris Fieschko, Director at Hyde Park Capital, reflected on the transaction: "It has been a privilege to advise Accuhealth throughout this process. The combination of Accuhealth's deep experience in the remote patient monitoring and chronic care management sectors, alongside Sunstone's deep expertise in healthcare technology, creates an exciting opportunity for growth and innovation in the healthcare landscape."

About Accuhealth

Accuhealth, a distinguished Healthcare Technology company, is at the forefront of innovation in RPM and CCM. Pioneering the first Healthcare Operations Center for remote patient monitoring, Accuhealth's solution revolutionizes primary physician care both within clinical settings and the comfort of patients' homes. With seamless access to real-time vital information, physicians can enhance patient outcomes, elevate satisfaction levels, and reduce overall healthcare costs.

The RPM system simplifies the healthcare process for providers and patients alike. By providing instant access to critical information, Accuhealth empowers healthcare professionals and patients to proactively manage health outcomes in real time, ensuring a higher standard of care and improved well-being. Read more about Accuhealth here: https://www.accuhealth.tech/about-us

About Sunstone Partners

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented equity firm that makes majority and minority investments in technology-enabled services and software businesses. The firm seeks to partner with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $1.7 billion of committed capital to its three funds. Sunstone Partners has been recognized as one of Inc. magazine's "Founder-Friendly Investors" list in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Read more about Sunstone here: https://sunstonepartners.com/

About Hyde Park Capital

Hyde Park Capital is an institutionally focused boutique investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and focusing on serving the corporate finance needs of successful founder and family-owned companies. Hyde Park's principals have extensive investment banking experience managing merger and acquisition engagements, including executing sell-side and buy-side sale of company assignments, recapitalizations, financial advisory services, fairness opinions, and raising growth capital and acquisition financing for companies, including equity, mezzanine, and senior debt. Hyde Park Capital has extensive experience across numerous industry sectors, including industrial, technology, healthcare, business, and financial services. Hyde Park Capital is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Hyde Park Capital is also a member of the Geneva Capital Group (GCG) International M&A Alliance (see www.gcg.com). For additional information, please visit www.hydeparkcapital.com.

