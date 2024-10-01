Hyde Park Capital Advises Eleven Physician-Owned Entities in Their Strategic Partnership with Surgery Partners to Form Midwest Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Alliance (MOMA)

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Capital (HPC / Hyde Park) announced today that it had advised on the successful closing of a strategic partnership between Surgery Partners and eleven leading Wisconsin based physician owned entities to form Midwest Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Alliance ("MOMA"). MOMA will be the premier Wisconsin based provider of general orthopedic care, joint replacement, sports medicine, physical therapy, and interventional pain amongst other musculoskeletal services. HPC's clients in this significant transaction included Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin ("OIW"); Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center S.C.; TS Ortho LLC (Physician ownership entity in Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital "MOSH"); Orthopedic Specialists, LLC & ASMS Holdings, LLC (Physician ownership entities in The Surgery Center); Innovative Pain Consultants; Great Lakes Anesthesia & Pain Specialists; Franklin Orthopedics; Butler Orthopedics; Steven Nakata, M.D., S.C.; and OrthoLazer.

Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin entered into a joint venture with Surgery Partners The undersigned acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin for this transaction.

Hyde Park Capital served as the exclusive investment banker to the physician-owned entities for this transaction. Husch Blackwell served as legal counsel to the physician-owned entities of MOMA.

Commenting on the partnership, Jennifer Baldock, Chief Development Officer of Surgery Partners stated "We are very proud and excited to partner with the physicians of MOMA. This partnership creates an entity which will provide a unified, patient-centric musculoskeletal network. MOMA will leverage the clinical excellence of its physicians and the business expertise of Surgery Partners to create a truly unique platform that is poised for growth."

Regarding the decision to partner with Surgery Partners, Dr. Bill Pennington, Physician Leader of MOMA said "We chose Surgery Partners because of their unique model and creative approach to partnership. We felt their model created the most alignment for the physicians and provided us the best opportunity to create a premier musculoskeletal platform."

Dr. Pennington, in reflecting on choosing Hyde Park Capital to be its investment banker, stated "The Hyde Park Capital team was instrumental in creating alignment between all the physician-owned entities. From the start, Hyde Park understood our goals and was able to find a partner that had complete alignment with our structural, economic, and most importantly, clinical goals. Hyde Park's hard work and industry knowledge did not go unnoticed throughout the process, and we are very thankful that they were our trusted advisor along the way."

"We are very excited about MOMA's future and the transformative effect this partnership will have on both physician efficiency and patient care," said Josh Paul of Hyde Park Capital. "It was an honor for our HPC healthcare team to partner with the founding members of the MOMA team and help facilitate this landmark transaction in the musculoskeletal sector. As physician groups continue to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape, our HPC healthcare services team remains particularly active and excited about the tailwinds in the orthopedic M&A market."

About Midwest Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Alliance

Midwest Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Alliance is a partnership formed by Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin, Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center S.C., TS Ortho LLC (Physician ownership entity in MOSH), Orthopedic Specialists, LLC & ASMS Holdings, LLC (Physician ownership entities in The Surgery Center "TSC"), Innovative Pain Consultants, Great Lakes Anesthesia & Pain Specialists, Franklin Orthopedics, Butler Orthopedics, Steven Nakata, M.D., S.C., OrthoLazer and Surgery Partners. MOMA was formed to be the premier provider of musculoskeletal care in Wisconsin and surrounding regions.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 31 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

About Hyde Park Capital

Hyde Park Capital is an institutionally focused national boutique investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and focusing on serving the corporate finance needs of successful companies. Hyde Park's principals have extensive investment banking experience managing merger and acquisition engagements, including executing sell-side and buy-side sale of company assignments, recapitalizations, financial advisory services, fairness opinions, and raising growth capital and acquisition financing for companies, including equity, mezzanine, and senior debt. Hyde Park Capital has extensive M&A experience across numerous industry sectors, including healthcare, technology, consumer, industrial, business, and financial services. Hyde Park Capital is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Hyde Park Capital is also a member of the Geneva Capital Group (GCG) International M&A Alliance (see www.gcg.com). For additional information, please visit www.hydeparkcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Josh Paul

Hyde Park Capital

[email protected]

813-383-0202

SOURCE Hyde Park Capital