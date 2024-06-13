TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Capital announced today that its client, Pinnacle Home Care ("Pinnacle"), one of the largest home health care companies in Florida, has entered into a strategic partnership with HCS-Girling ("Girling"), a leading provider of home health and home care services. Hyde Park Capital served as the exclusive investment banker to Pinnacle. Shumaker and Trenam served as legal counsel to Pinnacle.

Hyde Park Capital Advises One of the Largest Skilled Home Health Services Companies in Florida, Pinnacle Home Care, on its Strategic Partnership with HCS-Girling

Shane Donaldson, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Home Care stated, "Pinnacle and Girling are a perfect match with meaningful cultural overlap. Both businesses are founder- (and clinician-) owned and operated and privately held. Both organizations recently celebrated 20 years of service in their respective communities, an important marker in how far both have come in their journeys as healthcare providers. Pinnacle looks forward to serving our patients, staff, and referral partners for the next 20 years."

Shane expressed his gratitude of Hyde Park Capital's services by saying: "I am extremely thankful to have had Hyde Park Capital in Pinnacle's corner. Their proactivity, dedication, and market knowledge set them apart as trusted advisors. The HPC team kept everyone aligned on the singular goal of creating a strategic partnership, and that goal was achieved."

Commenting on the partnership, Jeffrey and Agnes Shemia, Co-CEOs of HCS-Girling stated, "Pinnacle is an important provider in the Florida market, having established a reputation for excellent clinical quality and a very strong corporate culture. HCS-Girling and Pinnacle both share a unique founding story as clinician-founder-led platforms. We are extremely excited about this partnership and the ability to service patients across geographies, working hand in hand with Shane and the Pinnacle leadership team to provide best-in-class care."

Pinnacle's President Michael Froning stated, "We are so proud of our Pinnacle Family and all that we have achieved over the past several years. Growth across the Florida home health market has not come without challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as PDGM and RCD. As Pinnacle developed our longer-term strategies, we knew that future growth would require larger capital support, but we actively chose not to follow the path of our competitors to be acquired by a payvider or private equity, or the publicly traded home health providers. This strategic partnership with Girling is a true hand and glove fit that will allow us to continue operating under the Pinnacle brand and keep our true north to our mission, vision and values."

About Hyde Park Capital, Michael reflected, "The Hyde Park team worked tirelessly to drive the process, be responsive and always be supportive of our needs along the way, recognizing we also had a business to run. We faced headwinds and frustrations along the way, but our teams' ability to battle to find great outcomes resulted in a successful partnership with Girling."

John Hill, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Hyde Park Capital commented, "It truly was a pleasure representing Shane, Mike, and the Pinnacle Home Care team. They have built an extraordinary company, and this strategic partnership will further solidify their presence in the Florida home health landscape. Our team was able to help Pinnacle navigate the complexities of the home health M&A market and find a partner that will enable Pinnacle to enhance patient care, expand their reach, and continue to make a meaningful impact in the community. We are very excited to see what is in store for the partnership of Pinnacle and Girling."

About Pinnacle Home Care

Pinnacle Home Care, established in 2003, is a Medicare Certified and Florida Licensed healthcare company that provides exceptional home care services. Clinically owned and operated, their team of professionals are dedicated to delivering quality care beyond expectations to patients, referral partners, staff, and the communities they serve. Their comprehensive services range from Skilled Nursing, Physical Therapy, and Occupational Therapy as well as specialized programs to include Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation and Diabetic Education. Read more about Pinnacle here: Pinnacle Home Care

About HCS-Girling

Based in Brooklyn, New York, and founded 20 years ago by Agnes and Jeffrey Shemia, HCS-Girling is a premier provider of home health and home care services across multiple verticals. With a commitment to individualized care plans tailored to meet diverse needs, Girling Health Care ensures comprehensive support for clients in the comfort of their homes. Their highly skilled aides, proficient in multiple languages, prioritize effective communication and cultural sensitivity. Offering a wide range of services from senior home care to post-op assistance, HCS-Girling delivers compassionate companion care, including meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping, and errand running. Read more about Girling here: Home Care Services - Girling Health Care

About Hyde Park Capital

Hyde Park Capital is an institutionally focused boutique investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and focusing on serving the corporate finance needs of successful founder and family-owned companies. Hyde Park's principals have extensive investment banking experience managing merger and acquisition engagements, including executing sell-side and buy-side sale of company assignments, recapitalizations, financial advisory services, fairness opinions, and raising growth capital and acquisition financing for companies, including equity, mezzanine, and senior debt. Hyde Park Capital has extensive experience across numerous industry sectors, including healthcare, industrial, technology, consumer, business services, and financial services. Hyde Park Capital is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with offices in Nashville, Miami, and San Francisco, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Hyde Park Capital is also a member of the Geneva Capital Group (GCG) International M&A Alliance (see www.gcg.com). For additional information, please visitwww.hydeparkcapital.com.

