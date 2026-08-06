TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Capital served as the exclusive investment banker to Pro-Max ("Pro-Max" or the "Company"), a leading provider of structural repair, restoration, painting, and roofing solutions for condominium associations and commercial property owners, on its strategic investment from Madison River Capital ("MRC"), a lower middle market private equity firm.

Pro-Max Tombstone: Hyde Park Capital Advises Pro-Max on its Strategic Investment from Madison River Capital

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Pro-Max has built a track record spanning more than three decades, delivering reliable, high-quality structural repair, restoration, painting, and roofing solutions to condominium associations and commercial property owners across Florida. The Company is led by Co-Presidents Maximilian Tower and Ray "Reggie" Rodriguez. In partnership with MRC, Pro-Max will pursue geographic expansion, broadened service capabilities, and continued team development as it capitalizes on growing demand for high-quality construction services driven by an aging national building stock and a new generation of building-safety requirements. For more information on Pro-Max, please visit https://pro-max.us.

Maximilian Tower, Co-President of Pro-Max, stated, "For over thirty years, our focus has always been on delivering dependable, high-quality solutions and being a trusted partner to our clients. With MRC's support, we are well positioned to continue growing, take on new strategic opportunities, and continue investing in our employees." Mr. Tower also added, "Hyde Park was a trusted advisor throughout every stage of this process. Their team took the time to understand our business, thoughtfully managed a competitive process, and provided steady guidance from start to finish. They helped us find a partner in Madison River Capital that shares our long-term vision, and we are grateful for their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to achieving a successful outcome."

Ray "Reggie" Rodriguez, Co-President of Pro-Max, remarked, "Our priority has always been to deliver unparalleled results for our clients. This partnership provides us with the financial support and operational expertise to expand our capabilities while maintaining the high standards our clients have come to expect." Mr. Rodriguez also added, "Bringing on a partner is one of the most important decisions an owner can make, and having Matt, Luke and the Hyde Park team by our side gave us confidence every step of the way. Their expertise, responsiveness, and ability to navigate the complexities of the transaction allowed us to stay focused on running the business. We truly appreciated their partnership and couldn't be happier with the outcome they helped us achieve."

Matthew Gladdish, Managing Director at Hyde Park Capital, said, "It has been a privilege to advise Max, Reggie, and the entire Pro-Max team throughout this process. Pro-Max has established itself as a trusted name in structural repair and restoration across Florida, and we are pleased to have helped them identify a partner in Madison River Capital that shares their vision for the Company's next stage of growth."

Luke Horanski, Managing Director at Hyde Park Capital, noted, "We are very grateful to have had the opportunity to advise Max, Reggie, and the Pro-Max team. Their commitment to craftsmanship, safety, and customer service has established Pro-Max as a trusted structural repair and restoration partner to condominium associations and commercial property owners. We are excited to follow the Company's growth and continued success in partnership with Madison River."

About Hyde Park Capital

Hyde Park Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions of successful founder and family-owned companies. Hyde Park Capital's principals have extensive investment banking experience, including managing sell-side and buy-side transactions, recapitalizations, financial advisory assignments, fairness opinions, and raising growth and acquisition capital for companies, including equity, mezzanine, senior debt, and project finance. Hyde Park Capital has areas of focus across numerous industry sectors, including industrials, business services, technology, healthcare, and consumer. The Pro-Max transaction represents another successful engagement closed by Hyde Park Capital within the specialty construction and building services sectors. Hyde Park Capital is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and San Francisco, California, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For additional information, please visit www.hydeparkcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Matthew Gladdish

Managing Director

[email protected]

813-383-0203

Luke Horanski

Managing Director

[email protected]

813-574-1182

SOURCE Hyde Park Capital