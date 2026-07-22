NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Capital announced today that its client, Five Points Construction, LLC ("Five Points Roofing," "Five Points," or the "Company"), a full-service roofing contractor headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, has partnered with HighPoint Exterior Home Services ("HighPoint"), a roofing and exterior services platform backed by Lake Street Capital Partners, LP ("Lake Street Capital"). Hyde Park Capital served as the exclusive investment banker to Five Points for this transaction. Phelps Dunbar LLP served as legal counsel to Five Points.

Five Points Roofing Tombstone: Hyde Park Capital Advises Five Points Roofing Company on its Partnership with HighPoint Exterior Home Services, a Platform Backed by Lake Street Capital Partners

"Logan, Matt, Clay, Jennifer, and Lacey have built a phenomenal business and are the embodiment of a local brand that focuses intensely on serving the best interests of its community," said Brant Wilczek, Managing Director of Lake Street Capital. "We are thrilled to partner with the Five Points team as they continue their rich 15+ year history as well as continuing the long-standing residency and community participation of the Hughes family that spans multiple generations. The resources that HighPoint brings to bear will help to further strengthen the Five Points foundation, enabling the Company to serve more customers across the state of Tennessee."

"We couldn't be happier to be partnered with the HighPoint and Lake Street teams," said Logan Hughes, Founder of Five Points. "The cultural alignment and shared values between Five Points and HighPoint will make this a great partnership and enable our team to continue expanding upon the tremendous experience that our customers have come to expect from Five Points. I'm very grateful to everyone who has contributed to the company's journey. The expertise, determination, and commitment of the Hyde Park team were essential in achieving this outstanding result. I'm grateful to have had them as a trusted advisor throughout the process."

"It was a privilege to work with Logan and the Five Points team," said Luke Horanski, Managing Director at Hyde Park Capital. "As someone who calls Nashville home, it was especially meaningful to advise an outstanding business serving our local community. Logan and his team have created a company rooted in craftsmanship, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to customers. I am excited to follow their continued growth and success in partnership with HighPoint and Lake Street. Nashville and the greater Mid-South are home to an incredible community of entrepreneurs and businesses, and we're grateful for the opportunity to help them achieve successful outcomes."

"From the outset, it was clear that Five Points had built a differentiated business in one of the country's most attractive markets," said Matt Gladdish, Managing Director at Hyde Park Capital. "The transaction outcome is a testament to the quality of the business, the strength of its leadership team, and the opportunities that lie ahead. We are grateful for the opportunity to advise Logan and his team and look forward to following the Company's continued success in partnership with HighPoint and Lake Street."

About HighPoint Exterior Home Services

HighPoint Exterior Home Services is a platform focused on leading local and regional companies in the United States, providing exceptional roofing and related exterior services to homeowners, businesses, and property managers. The Company partners with ambitious brands and operators to elevate their growth potential through financial, operational, and strategic support. HighPoint is committed to building long-term relationships with brand partners based on trust and transparency, while providing the infrastructure and support that enable them to reach the next level. For more information on HighPoint Exterior Home Services, please visit www.hpexteriorservices.com.

About Five Points Roofing Company

Founded in 2010, Five Points Roofing is a full-service residential roofing contractor headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Five Points specializes in insurance restoration re-roofing and retail roof replacement, with a mission of serving its community on a strong foundation of family, customer service, and customer satisfaction. For more information on Five Points Roofing, please visit www.fivepointsroofing.com.

About Hyde Park Capital

Hyde Park Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions of successful founder and family-owned companies. Hyde Park Capital's principals have extensive investment banking experience, including managing sell-side and buy-side transactions, recapitalizations, financial advisory assignments, fairness opinions, raising growth and acquisition capital for companies, including equity, mezzanine, senior debt, and project finance. Hyde Park Capital has areas of focus across numerous industry sectors, including industrials, business services, technology, healthcare, and consumer. The Five Points transaction represents another successful engagement closed by Hyde Park Capital within the residential/commercial services sector. Hyde Park Capital is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and San Francisco, California, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For additional information, please visit www.hydeparkcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Matthew Gladdish

Managing Director

[email protected]

813-383-0203

Luke Horanski

Managing Director

[email protected]

813-574-1182

SOURCE Hyde Park Capital