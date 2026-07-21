TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Capital announced today that its client, Andrew Site Work ("ASW" or the "Company"), a leading contractor for public infrastructure projects, has received a strategic investment from Crest Rock Partners ("Crest Rock"). Hyde Park Capital served as the exclusive investment banker to ASW for this transaction. Trenam Law served as legal counsel to ASW.

Andrew Site Work Tombstone: Hyde Park Capital Advises Andrew Site Work on its Strategic Investment from Crest Rock Partners

Ralph Andrew, Founder of ASW, stated: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Crest Rock as we continue to grow our business after nearly two decades of operation. As a native of the Fort Myers region, I was first and foremost focused on finding a partner that shared my commitment to this community and the employees who built this business. After a number of discussions with Crest Rock, I found the team to be the perfect fit. Crest Rock's experience in the infrastructure space, knowledge in scaling businesses, and operational capabilities will be instrumental for ASW's next stage of growth." Mr. Andrew also added, "Hyde Park was an invaluable advisor throughout this process. Their team provided exceptional guidance, managed every stage of the transaction with professionalism, and worked tirelessly to identify the right partner for ASW. They understood what mattered most to me and my employees, and their expertise and commitment were instrumental in helping us achieve a successful outcome."

Andrew Carlin, Principal at Crest Rock, commented: "ASW has built a reputation for reliability and excellence across Southwest Florida. The Company's technical capabilities and its commitment to delivering the highest quality work have allowed the business to thrive and earn the trust of its government partners. We always look for businesses with strong operations, and the ASW team has a great track record of seamlessly executing on projects ranging from emergency fixes to complex replacements. We're excited to be partnering with them and to help guide the team on the next step of their growth journey."

Matthew Gladdish, Managing Director at Hyde Park Capital, reflected on the transaction: "ASW's growth story is a testament to Ralph's vision and the team he's built over the past two decades. The Company's technical expertise across water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure, paired with a strong track record serving public sector clients, has positioned ASW well for its next stage of growth. We're excited to see what the team accomplishes in partnership with Crest Rock."

Luke Horanski, Managing Director at Hyde Park Capital, added, "This transaction highlights the strength of what Ralph and the ASW team have built over the years. Their commitment to reliability, technical excellence, and service to their government and municipal partners has made ASW one of the leading underground utility contractors in Southwest Florida. We're grateful to have supported them through this process and look forward to watching their continued growth with Crest Rock."

About Andrew Site Work

Founded in 2008 by Ralph Andrew and headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, Andrew Site Work is a public infrastructure contractor operating across Southwest Florida with expertise in water, sewer, drainage, and other critical underground utility work. The Company regularly performs retrofit, installation, and emergency repair activities for local counties, cities, and municipalities. In addition to its strong self-performance capabilities, ASW provides design-build, construction manager at risk, and engineering services. Learn more at www.andrewsitework.com.

About Crest Rock Partners

Crest Rock Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm focused on the lower middle market. Founded in 2019, the firm seeks investment opportunities where it can leverage its principals' extensive operating and investing experience to help companies execute their strategic growth initiatives. Through the team's completion of over 65 acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, and integrations, Crest Rock has developed a differentiated investment process and partnership approach, working with management, founders, and other shareholders to establish alignment and achieve mutual objectives. Crest Rock targets control investments across multiple industry verticals, including industrial services, manufacturing, IT services, tech-enabled business services, software, and technology, with enterprise values ranging from $25 million to $200 million. For more information about Crest Rock, please visit www.crestrockpartners.com.

About Hyde Park Capital

Hyde Park Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions of successful founder and family-owned companies. Hyde Park Capital's principals have extensive investment banking experience, including managing sell-side and buy-side transactions, recapitalizations, financial advisory assignments, fairness opinions, raising growth and acquisition capital for companies, including equity, mezzanine, senior debt, and project finance. Hyde Park Capital has areas of focus across numerous industry sectors, including industrials, business services, technology, healthcare, and consumer. The Andrew Site Work transaction represents another successful engagement closed by Hyde Park Capital within the infrastructure services sector. Hyde Park Capital is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and San Francisco, California, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For additional information, please visit www.hydeparkcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Matthew Gladdish Managing Director [email protected] 813-383-0203 Luke Horanski Managing Director [email protected] 813-574-1182

SOURCE Hyde Park Capital