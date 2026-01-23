Hyde Park Capital Advises Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists and Affiliates in Strategic Partnership with Evolve Orthopedic Partners

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Capital announced that its clients—Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists (SOS), Specialists' One-Day Surgery (SODS), New York Spine & Wellness Center (NYS&WC), and Heritage One Day Surgery (HODS)—collectively recognized as leading providers of musculoskeletal services in Central New York, have entered into a partnership with Evolve Orthopedic Partners (Evolve). Hyde Park Capital served as the exclusive investment banker to SOS, SODS, HODS, & NYS&WC for this transaction. Arnold & Porter served as legal counsel to SOS, SODS, HODS, & NYS&WC.

Tombstone for the Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists and Affiliates Deal in Strategic Partnership with Evolve Orthopedic Partners

"Bringing these leading practices and ambulatory surgery centers with OrthoNY under a unified network is more than a partnership—it's a commitment to shaping the future of musculoskeletal care," said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of Evolve. "Together, we are creating a seamless, patient-centered network that leverages the expertise of every provider to deliver exceptional outcomes, advance innovation, and set a new standard for orthopedic and pain management care across Upstate New York."

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our practices," said Todd Battaglia, MD, President of Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists. "We are truly grateful for the expertise and dedication of the Hyde Park Capital team, whose guidance was instrumental in bringing us together with Evolve Orthopedic Partners. We look forward to working collaboratively to advance musculoskeletal care for our patients and the greater Syracuse community."

Josh Paul, Director at Hyde Park Capital reflected on the transaction: "It has been a privilege to advise all four entities involved in this transaction. Their partnership with Evolve Orthopedic Partners creates a best-in-class musculoskeletal platform in the northeast. Our team is very proud of the outcome of this process and the value created, both quantitatively and qualitatively. Hyde Park Capital continues to be very active advising physician practice management groups in the orthopedics, pain and surgery center sectors and are excited to see how this partnership shapes musculoskeletal care in Upstate New York and beyond."

About Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists (SOS)

Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists is Central New York's regional leader in providing high-quality, comprehensive orthopedic care. Founded in 1999, its team of experienced orthopedic physicians and support staff offer state-of-the-art care, from diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and recovery. For more information, visit www.sosbones.com.

About New York Spine & Wellness Center (NYS&WC)

The New York Spine and Wellness Center works to provide compassionate, state-of-the-art interventional spine and wellness care for its patients. NYS&WC works to improve the quality of life by diminishing pain, developing the ability to cope with pain, promoting functionality and work capacity and enhancing its patients' wellness. For more information, visit www.nyspineandwellness.com.

About Evolve Orthopedic Partners

Evolve Orthopedic Partners is a physician-led orthopedic practice and ambulatory surgery center MSO that delivers the operational support, strategic guidance and experienced leadership that physicians need to thrive – without compromising their independence or identity. By seamlessly managing the complexities of practice and ambulatory surgery center administration behind the scenes, Evolve enables physicians to focus on delivering exceptional patient care. For more information, please visit www.evolveorthopedic.com.

About Hyde Park Capital

Hyde Park Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions of successful founder and family-owned companies. Hyde Park Capital's principals have extensive investment banking experience, including managing sell-side and buy-side transactions, recapitalizations, financial advisory assignments, fairness opinions, raising growth and acquisition capital for companies, including equity, mezzanine, senior debt, and project finance. Hyde Park Capital has bankers who specialize in numerous industry sectors, including healthcare, industrials, business services, technology, consumer, and cleantech/power finance particularly in connection with data centers. This transaction represents another successful engagement closed by Hyde Park Capital within the healthcare sector more broadly and the musculoskeletal sector more narrowly. Hyde Park Capital is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and San Francisco, California, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For additional information, please visit www.hydeparkcapital.com.

