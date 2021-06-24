Hyde Park Ventures Announces Acquisition of Multiple Five Guys Franchises in Colorado

AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Ventures ("Hyde Park"), a private management company, has announced the acquisition of seven Five Guys franchises and a new development territory across northern Colorado making its restaurant holding company, Hyde Park Burgers, the third largest Five Guys franchisee in the United States.

In total, Hyde Park now owns 42 Five Guys franchises in Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Through this acquisition, Hyde Park continues its mission to build a high performing, cutting-edge restaurant operating platform. Hyde Park also owns a net lease real estate investment business as well as a franchise advisory practice.

"Colorado is one of the strongest markets in the country with its appealing climate, business friendly culture and growing population. We're excited to set up shop in the state and continue to grow our presence in the West," said Jody Goehring, Managing Partner, Hyde Park Ventures.

Fifth Third Bank, Hyde Park's sole lender, provided the debt financing for the transaction.

"Hyde Park has built a very successful portfolio quickly, and proven their ability to create a scalable model, hire the right talent, and invest in the right deals," said Greg McGinley, vice president and corporate banking executive director at Fifth Third. "When we began our relationship with Hyde Park in 2018, we saw the opportunity to back a young investment team with a clear focus, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

Hyde Park's platform approach enables the company to work with large institutional investors interested in the franchised restaurant space. It provides a scalable, full-service operating leadership team and comprehensive back-office system with the flexibility to work across brands and geographies.

About Five Guys

Five Guys is a family owned and operated franchise restaurant group that focuses on serving high-quality burgers and fries in a clean, no frills atmosphere. Five Guys was established in 1986 in Arlington, VA. In 2003, Five Guys opened its first franchised location and with the help of loyal franchisees, Five Guys has expanded from five to 1,550 locations worldwide. Five Guys continues to be awarded "best" burger across various markets and ZAGAT Survey said, "there are no better burgers." For more information, visit www.fiveguys.com .

About Hyde Park Ventures

Hyde Park Ventures is a vertically integrated private investment management company with a 10-year history of generating value-added returns in various asset classes and geographies. Hyde Park acquires, develops, invests in, advises, and operates multi-unit restaurant franchises and real estate assets. With considerable local expertise and a critical national perspective, Hyde Park covers the full spectrum of restaurant investment, development, value enhancing asset management, operations and re-positioning. Hyde Park applies institutional analysis and disciplines to the local businesses of restaurant franchising and real estate. It seeks opportunistic and cyclical entry points in asset-based and market investment strategies to yield superior investment returns for its investors.

Hyde Park Ventures' portfolio includes Boston-based Five Guys franchisee Hyde Park Burgers, and Hyde Park Properties, an Austin-based net lease real estate firm.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, Fifth Third had $207 billion in assets and operated 1,098 full-service banking centers and 2,383 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2021, had $464 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $58 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

