HYDERA, a portfolio company of Pacolet Milliken, announces successful JV partner buyout and continued growth in 2023

News provided by

Pacolet Milliken LLC

18 Jan, 2024, 14:08 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDERA, a wholly-owned portfolio company of Pacolet Milliken ("Pacolet"), announces the previously-completed acquisition of OURAY's interest in the joint venture and a successful finish to 2023, the Company's first full year of operations.

Located at Bushy Park in Goose Creek, SC, HYDERA is a full-service International Organization for Standardization (ISO) container depot that specializes in servicing the needs of the bulk liquids transportation industry. HYDERA provides cleaning, storage, heating, repair, testing and maintenance of ISO containers.

The business capped a successful 2023 marking several significant milestones, including an injury-free safety record, the successful JV partner buyout, and significant year-over-year growth in revenue and profitability. "Pacolet's acquisition of the remaining equity interest in HYDERA positions the business to continue its strong growth and demonstrates our commitment to building a leading ISO tank services provider in the Charleston market and beyond," commented Kent Fonvielle, Co-Head and COO of Pacolet Power & Infrastructure.

Lance Jordan, Co-Head and Chief Investment Officer of Pacolet Power & Infrastructure also commented, "we are pleased with HYDERA's exceptional safety record and organic growth in the Charleston market, and we continue to seek expansion opportunities in other complementary markets."

About PACOLET MILLIKEN

Headquartered in Greenville, SC., Pacolet is a family-owned investment firm that owns and manages a diverse set of power & infrastructure and real estate assets located across the United States. Pacolet Power & Infrastructure owns a diverse set of power, renewables and infrastructure assets, including a regulated electric portfolio, an industrial utilities company and a substantial solar and landfill gas portfolio. Pacolet Real Estate has a national portfolio of industrial, multi-family, office, and retail properties, and currently focuses on multi-family and industrial warehouse development in the Southeast, the Southwest and Southern California. In both Divisions, Pacolet seeks to positively impact the communities in which it operates and be a steward of the environment from a generational perspective.

https://www.pacoletmilliken.com 

SOURCE Pacolet Milliken LLC

Also from this source

Pacolet Milliken Acquires Piedmont Green Power to Grow its Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Portfolio

Pacolet Milliken Acquires Piedmont Green Power to Grow its Sustainable Power and Infrastructure Portfolio

Pacolet Milliken, LLC ("Pacolet"), a sustainability-focused, family-owned investment firm, announced today it has acquired 100% of Piedmont Green...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Image1

Joint Ventures

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.