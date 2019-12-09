Hydra Pulse: Making Every Bottle Smart

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Thriving Solutions Inc., is pleased to announce its Kickstarter campaign, for its product the Hydra Pulse, launching on December 9th, 2019 at 9:00 am PST. 75% of Americans are Chronically Dehydrated and the Hydra Pulse is the solution. Hydra Pulse is a hydration Reminder that is durable, high-quality and compliments the current water bottle you use thus eliminating the need to invest in expensive smart bottles. 48% of seniors go to the hospital because of issues stemming from dehydration and those with chronic illness, like diabetes or kidney disease, depend on proper hydration for vitality.

The Hydra Pulse is great for seniors

According to the Census Bureau, by 2030, "all baby boomers will be over 65." The "young old"- ranging from 66-84 will number 61 million people. This population is at an increased risk of dehydration for a number of reasons including, a decrease in the thirst sensation. The hydration reminder keeps you hydrated by prompting you to drink more water. The blinking light is designed to alert you. The mechanism will also track when you drink and is 100% automated.

The team at Hydra Pulse states: "We are pleased to offer the Hydra Pulse to the public. There are so many benefits to drinking water. For the elderly or those with a chronic illness, this hydration reminder can really be a life saver. We are excited to share our product which makes a positive difference in people's health."

At Thriving Solutions Inc., we pride ourselves on creating products that offer innovative solutions to improve your general wellbeing. Thriving Solutions Inc. is a privately held company in Sacramento CA. Visit Thriving Solutions Inc. for more information.

