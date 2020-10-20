Hydralyte Launches Hydralyte Plus Immune System Boost As A Daily Defense For Rehydration And Immune Support

Hydralyte is scientifically formulated with the right ratio of glucose and electrolytes to hydrate you more effectively than sports drinks or coconut water with far less sugar. Hydralyte Plus Immune System Boost has 75% less sugar and 4x the electrolytes of a sports drink.

This new product will not only rehydrate, but also supercharge your immune system at the same time. Hydralyte Plus Immune System Boost contains 7 key electrolytes for rehydration but is also infused with 1000mg of Vitamin C and 300g of nature's super fruit, Elderberry. It's everything your body needs in one little daily drink mix, plus it tastes like a berry smoothie.

"We have been working for over a year sourcing the best immune ingredients to add to our rapid rehydration mix," CEO of Hydralyte Oliver Baker said. "But to ensure people want to take it everyday, we knew it had to taste great. Our new Berry blast is our best Hydralyte yet, we hope you love it like we do!"

It instantly dissolves (no stirring needed) making it a convenient on-the-go immune boosting solution. Hydralyte Plus Immune System Boost is suitable for everyday use and is a great for pre work-out, at the desk, on the road or when you're feeling under the weather.

About Hydralyte

Hydralyte is a global leader in delivering clinical hydration. With up to 75% less sugar and 4X the electrolytes compared to the leading sports drinks, Hydralyte's formulation provides rapid and effective rehydration. The newest product, Hydralyte Plus Immune System Boost, includes more Vitamin C than 10 oranges, no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners and is enriched with the immune boosting powerhouse, elderberry.

