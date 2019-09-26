Hydrant Disrupts The Energy Drink Market With Hydrant + Caffeine, A Rapid Hydration Mix With Caffeine And L-Theanine For Guilt-Free Energy

Now, Hydrant is disrupting the energy drink market estimated to be worth $84.8 billion by 2025. Like Hydrant's original Rapid Hydration Mix, the formulas are based on the World Health Organization's guidelines for oral rehydration. They have more than three times the electrolytes and 80 percent less sugar than the average sports drink. Both are lightly flavored with real fruit juice, resulting in a subtle, refreshing taste perfect for enjoying first thing in the morning, every morning.

"Proper daily hydration is the baseline for feeling alert and energized, and Hydrant's Rapid Hydration Mix provides more effective hydration than water alone," said John Sherwin, co-founder. "We know sometimes you need that extra kick, so our new caffeinated formula offers the well-documented benefits of combining green tea caffeine and L-Theanine, now paired with the most efficient hydration product on the market. We applied our rigorous research process to select these two ingredients in tandem and deliver on the performance that our customers have come to expect from us."

This product launch comes less than a year after Hydrant's entry into the hydration market, building on the success of the company's original product and demand from customers for a healthier solution to jump-start their day. As a digital-first company, Hydrant continues to see strong online sales growth and is beginning to take offline opportunities with strategic retail partners to reach customers where they shop. Hydrant's Rapid Hydration Mix will launch in 46 Whole Foods Market locations across the Northeast in N.Y., N.J. and Conn. at the end of this month.

"Since launching Hydrant in September 2018, we've experienced 60 times explosive growth driven by our repeat customers who feel the effects of proper daily hydration with Hydrant," said Jai Jung Kim, co-founder. "We're seeing a repeat purchase rate of over 40 percent. It's also been really exciting to develop a diverse customer base nationwide and we're hoping to continue expanding that community offline with our upcoming Whole Foods Market partnership. The wellness-focused mindset of their shopper pairs naturally with our customer. Moreover, in Whole Foods, we have found a partner who shares our values and focus on producing functional products made with clean ingredients."

Hydrant is available for subscription-based and individual orders from https://www.drinkhydrant.com. Hydrant + Caffeine's Lemon and Orange and Rapid Hydration Mix's Grapefruit, Lime and Blood Orange variations are available in single-serve packets via 30-packs (starting at $30 for Rapid Hydration Mix and $35 for Hydrant + Caffeine). Hydrant is also available at Amazon .

Hydrant + Caffeine images can be accessed here.

ABOUT HYDRANT:

Hydrant is a hydration company with the most effective electrolyte hydration products in the $28 billion global hydration market today. Hydrant's proprietary formula, Rapid Hydration Mix, fights the widespread under-hydration problem facing 75 percent of Americans today, causing lethargy, lack of focus and headaches. Hydrant was developed in 2017 by 28-year-old University of Oxford biologist John Sherwin, alongside 30-year-old entrepreneur and former McKinsey consultant Jai Jung Kim.

Intended for consumption every morning as part of a healthy lifestyle, Hydrant's target consumers wake up to active lifestyles, hard work and frequent travel. Founded with the vision to "make water work better," Hydrant's Rapid Hydration Mix and Hydrant + Caffeine formulas are available in convenient single-use powder packages for use in 8 to 16 oz. of water, and provide a guilt-free shortcut to optimal hydration every morning.

Demonstrating exceptional promise in only two months after launch, Hydrant was accepted into the Sixers Innovation Lab, an early-stage incubator backed by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, a diverse portfolio of global sports and entertainment brands that includes the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.

For more information, or to order Hydrant, visit https://www.drinkhydrant.com/ . Follow Hydrant on Twitter (@DrinkHydrant) Instagram (@DrinkHydrant) or Facebook .

