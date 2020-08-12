Hydrate IV Bar Launches Franchise Opportunity

Founder Katie Wafer has always been passionate about health, wellness and holistic care. Post-grad, she dedicated her days to a career in traveling medical sales and her "off hours" to the Denver Broncos Cheerleading team. For the first time in her life, Katie found herself struggling to maintain her signature, always-on-the-go energy level. So, she decided to take her health as seriously as one of the professional athletes might.

"Professional athletes are always looking for healthy ways to train harder, recover faster, and keep their competitive edge. I decided to do the same," Wafer explained. "I learned that athletes are most successful when they are dedicated to a combination of modalities, but I was still struck most by their use of IV Therapy. I thought, 'If this helps energize athletes, why couldn't it fuel the endurance of the everyday person too?"

In 2016, Wafer opened the first Hydrate IV Bar as an answer to her own question. After visiting IV clinics across the country, she knew that she wanted Hydrate IV Bar to operate a little bit differently than most — as a spa, not a clinic. Now, five locations later, Hydrate IV Bar spas still radiate the relaxing atmosphere of a spa without sacrificing the skilled professionalism of a medical office. Hydrate IV Bar's cocktail-style menu offers services for illness, wellness, recovery, and beauty, and all of their vitamin-infused IVs and injections are administered by professional and friendly registered nurses.

When Wafer decided to scale Hydrate IV Bar nationally, she turned to friend and business mentor Amy Dickerson. The two met through their local chamber of commerce, eventually partnering to open a Hydrate IV Bar inside of Dickerson's full-service spa, Live Love Lash in 2019.

Alongside growing her own business, Dickerson has spent more than a decade educating and training with Xtreme Lashes and mentoring other entrepreneurs through their own small business journeys. When they decided to expand their partnership to include franchising, Dickerson's husband Chad Grote joined the trio — bringing with him decades of experience in construction and real estate.

"Staying involved with small businesses has always been our dream. We love the active role we play in the wellness industry and Hydrate IV Bar gave us the opportunity to marry the two. We are excited to introduce other business owners to something we truly believe in and help them on their business path," said Dickerson and Grote.

"I am beyond thrilled to expand Hydrate's presence with such an incredible team," said Wafer. "When we saw the powerful community that Hydrate IV Bar was able to create in Colorado, we knew we had to help other aspiring entrepreneurs do the same. Franchising is a great opportunity for anyone looking to cultivate a healthy community through a turnkey business opportunity."

Hydrate IV Bar is currently seeking qualified franchise candidates with a passion for health & wellness who exhibit strong leadership skills and good business acumen. The total investment needed to open a Hydrate IV Bar franchise is dependent on location, ranging between $150K-$200K.

For more detailed information about the Hydrate IV Bar franchise opportunity, please visit www.hydrate iv bar franchising.com .

ABOUT HYDRATE IV BAR

Hydrate IV Bar is a collection of IV therapy spas promoting wellness from within since 2016. With comfortable chairs, soothing music and a menu of services for illness, wellness, recovery, and beauty, Hydrate IV Bar is a place for you to relax, recharge and refresh your routine. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Hydrate IV Bar recently launched their nationwide franchise program. For more information on locations and franchising, please visit hydrateivbarfranchising.com or email [email protected] . Follow along on Instagram or Facebook .

SOURCE Hydrate IV Bar