Hydration Backpack Market Size to Grow by USD 268.63 Mn| 37% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The hydration Backpack Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aquamira Technologies Inc.

Callaway Golf Co.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Dakine IP Holdings LP

Decathlon SA

Helen of Troy Ltd.

HydraPak LLC

InnerFit

Jetflow LLC

Klein Tools Inc.

Leatt Corp.

Mazama Designs

Osprey Packs Inc.

Recreational Equipment Inc.

Samsonite International SA

Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co.KG

SharkMouth

VAUDE Sport GmbH and Co. KG

VF Corp.

Wingnut Gear

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Hydration Backpack Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 37% of the global market growth. North America's hydration backpack market would benefit from a well-developed sports sector and the presence of numerous adventure sports locations in countries such as the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Hydration Backpack Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment's hydration backpack market share will expand significantly. Customers prefer offline channels because they are easier to contact and negotiate with vendors, have large stock-keeping units (SKUs) that allow end-users to choose from a larger variety of branded products, and have a better product assortment.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing popularity of adventure tourism is one of the primary factors driving the worldwide hydration backpack market growth. People are drawn to adventure activities like hiking, trekking, bicycling, and skiing because of their hectic job schedules and health concerns. Adventure sports, for example, are enjoyed by over 6% of the US population between the ages of 18 and 30. Furthermore, as disposable income rises and the global economy grows, both established and emerging economies will invest more in tourism, especially adventure tourism.

However, the high cost of hydration backpacks is one of the major roadblocks to the global hydration backpack market's growth.

Hydration Backpack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.92% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 268.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aquamira Technologies Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dakine IP Holdings LP, Decathlon SA, Helen of Troy Ltd., HydraPak LLC, InnerFit, Jetflow LLC, Klein Tools Inc., Leatt Corp., Mazama Designs, Osprey Packs Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., Samsonite International SA, Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co.KG, SharkMouth, VAUDE Sport GmbH and Co. KG, VF Corp., and Wingnut Gear Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

