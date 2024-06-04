Hydration Products Market size is set to grow by USD 653.2 million from 2024-2028, Increase in military expenditure boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydration products market size is estimated to grow by USD 653.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10.72% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global hydration products market 2024-2028

Hydration Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.72% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 653.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Australia, and Germany Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Aquamira, BRITA SE, Cascade Designs Inc., Dometic Group AB, Ergodyne, Helen of Troy Ltd., HydraPak LLC, Klean Kanteen, Leatt Corp., Lifetime Brands Inc., Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., Safariland LLC, Samsonite International SA, TECHNICHE LLC, Thermos LLC, Vista Outdoor Inc., and ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD.

Market Driver

Hydration products are experiencing significant innovation, with companies introducing smart technologies to enhance consumer experience. Sportline's HydraCoach water bottle tracks real-time fluid consumption, while Gatorade's smart cap sets hydration reminders.

Former astronaut Scott Parazynski's Fluidity bodypack features a heating element for sub-zero temperatures. Marine Corps Base, Quantico, introduces IWPS II, a water purification product that extracts safe water from sources on the go. These advancements are expected to boost the hydration products market during the forecast period.

The hydration products market is experiencing significant growth, with various companies offering a range of solutions. Outdoor activities, sports, and functional beverages are driving trends in this sector. Consumers seek convenient and effective hydration methods, leading to the popularity of electrolyte-infused drinks and sports beverages.

Sodium, potassium, and other essential minerals are key components in these products. Additionally, the rise of plant-based diets has led to the development of natural hydration options, such as coconut water and herbal teas. Overall, the hydration products market is expected to continue growing, catering to diverse consumer preferences and needs.

Market Challenges

The hydration products market caters to consumers seeking to stay hydrated during activities, primarily sportspeople, military personnel, and individual consumers. Key vendors dominate the market, offering a range of hydration solutions at varying prices.

Developing countries, with lower consumer awareness and cost-sensitivity, prefer ordinary water bottles over specialized hydration products. North America leads the market due to high adoption rates and higher per-capita income. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, with developing nations prioritizing affordability over innovation.

The Hydration Products market faces several challenges. Drinks, such as sports drinks, functional beverages, and hydration solutions, are in high demand due to increasing health consciousness. However, the industry faces competition from various sources like water, traditional beverages, and new entrants. Sustainability and eco-friendliness are becoming essential factors, with consumers preferring packaging made from renewable resources.

Additionally, the industry must cater to diverse consumer preferences, including low sugar, organic, and functional ingredients. Regulations and labeling requirements also pose challenges, as companies must comply with various standards and certifications. Lastly, pricing pressures and profitability remain key concerns, as companies strive to offer competitive prices while maintaining profitability.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Sports

1.2 Military

1.3 Others Product 2.1 Hydration backpacks

2.2 Water bottles

2.3 Purification and filtration

2.4 Accessories

2.5 Others Distribution Channel 3.1 Offline

3.2 Online Geography 4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 APAC

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Sports- Hydration products, including reservoirs and bottles, cater to the needs of sports enthusiasts for convenient hydration. The global rise in sports and adventure tourism fuels market growth. Adventure tourism's economic impact is significant, with increasing revenue and employment. The sports market's expansion, driven by major events like the Paris Olympics 2024 and Expo 2020 in Doha, is expected to boost hydration product demand during the forecast period. International tourism's recovery, with a 60% increase in arrivals in H1 2022 compared to the previous year, further supports market growth.

Research Analysis

The Hydration Products Market encompasses a wide range of beverages and supplements designed to optimize hydration levels during Outdoor Activities. These products, including sports drinks and electrolyte drinks, offer functional benefits beyond simple hydration. They contain essential minerals such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium, which are crucial for maintaining proper body function during physical exertion. Eco-friendly Packaging is a growing trend in this industry, as more consumers prioritize sustainability.

Hydration Products are essential for Fitness enthusiasts, Athletes, and those engaging in Recreational Purposes such as running, jogging, trail running, hiking, and fishing. Bottled Water, Filtration Devices, and Purification Systems are also integral components of the Hydration Products Market.

Lightweight Materials and hydration backpacks are popular choices for those participating in outdoor recreation, ensuring convenience and comfort during long adventures. Internet users researching and purchasing these products contribute significantly to the market's growth. Outdoor Foundation statistics indicate a rising trend in outdoor sports participation, further fueling the demand for Hydration Products.

Market Research Overview

The Hydration Products Market encompasses a range of beverages and supplements designed to maintain optimal fluid balance in the body. These products cater to various consumer needs, including sports performance, weight management, and general health. The market is driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness, growing awareness about the importance of hydration, and the expanding consumer base for functional beverages.

The market offers a diverse product portfolio, including water, sports drinks, coconut water, electrolyte drinks, and hydration supplements. Innovative product development, strategic marketing, and competitive pricing are key strategies adopted by market players to gain a competitive edge. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to these factors and increasing consumer demand.

