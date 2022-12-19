Hydration products market size to grow by USD 486.36 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global hydration products market as a part of the global housewares and specialties market. The hydration products market covers a variety of product categories, including cookware, bakeware, tableware, kitchen electrics, and kitchen tools and accessories. The global hydration products market size is estimated to increase by USD 486.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.94%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydration Products Market 2023-2027

Global hydration products market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global hydration products market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global hydration products market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hydration products in the market are A. O. Smith Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Aquamira Technologies Inc., BRITA SE, Cascade Designs Inc., Dometic Group AB, Helen of Troy Ltd., HydraPak LLC, Klean Kanteen, Leatt Corp., Lifetime Brands Inc., Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., Safariland LLC, Samsonite International SA, TECHNICHE LLC, Tenacious Holdings Inc., Thermos LLC, Vista Outdoor Inc., and ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD. and others.

The global hydration products market is at its growing stage. The global earphone and headphone market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by an increase in military expenditure, the growing popularity of adventure sports, and burgeoning international tourism.

Vendor offerings -

A. O. Smith Corp.: The company offers hydration products such as RO water purifiers and UV water purifiers.

The company offers hydration products such as RO water purifiers and UV water purifiers. ANTA Sports Products Ltd.: The company offers hydration products such as hydration packs and water bottles.

The company offers hydration products such as hydration packs and water bottles. BRITA SE : The company offers hydration products such as Marella XL Water Filter Jug.

The company offers hydration products such as Marella XL Water Filter Jug. Cascade Designs Inc.: The company offers hydration products such as Guardian Gravity Purifier and Autoflow XL Gravity Filter.

The company offers hydration products such as Guardian Gravity Purifier and Autoflow XL Gravity Filter. Dometic Group AB: The company offers hydration products such as stainless steel tumblers and sports water bottles.

Global hydration products market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (sports, military, and others), product (hydration backpacks, water bottles, purification and filtration, accessories, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the sports segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Sports enthusiasts use hydration solutions in the form of bottles and reservoirs to stay hydrated while participating in activities. The demand for hydration products will increase throughout the forecast period due to increased engagement in various sports around the globe. The market is primarily driven by adventure tourism. Adventure tourism is also helping the economy by creating jobs and money. Throughout the projected period, the market for adventure sports is anticipated to expand quickly.

Geography overview

By geography, the global hydration products market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hydration products market.

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The expansion of several adventure sports locations in the US and the rise in military spending in accordance with NATO requirements are driving up the need for hydration goods in the region. The US GDP receives a sizable portion of its revenue from adventure sports. The nation's top adventure sports destinations are the states of Colorado , Utah , and Virginia . In comparisons to other outdoor sports like camping, swimming, and riding, running has taken the top spot. Therefore, it is anticipated that the rise in adventure sports and the rising military budget will drive the market during the forecast period.

Global hydration products market– Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increase in military expenditure is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global hydration products market. The market for military hydration packs in the form of reservoirs will be driven by the growth in spending on a global scale. Hydration packs are used by military forces in the battle to stay hydrated. The cost of the armor and protective gear used by the military forces has increased along with other military expenses including operating costs. Such an increase in expenditure will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Smart and interactive hydration products are the primary trend in the global hydration products market growth. Gatorade, a sports drink brand, has created a smart cap with LED lights that sets reminders to stay hydrated. It also indicates how near the user is to meeting the recommended water consumption. These customizable caps include the user's preferred reminder name and pattern. Marine Corps Base, Quantico, Virginia, will unveil the IWPS II, a next-generation water purification system that will offer the marines' personnel clean, drinkable water that is drawn directly from the source. The item will have a purification tablet made of a cartridge that eliminates viruses and guards against bacteria and viral waterborne infections. Before the water is safe to drink, the process will take about 15 minutes. These factors will drive the market during the forecasted period.

Major challenges - The high cost of hydration products is a major challenge for the global hydration products market growth. Hydration products are used by consumers to stay hydrated while participating in activities. Sportspeople, military personnel, and individual consumers are the main users of hydration products. However, hydration products are more expensive than normal water bottles due to their innovation and limited usage. The use of hydration products among sports enthusiasts and military personnel is not as great as in developed countries like North America and Europe. Consumers in poor nations with low levels of consumer awareness and great cost sensitivity prefer low-priced conventional products such as water bottles. As a result, the cost is a deterrent to the use of hydration packs throughout the projected period.

What are the key data covered in this hydration products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydration products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hydration products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hydration products market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hydration products market vendors

Hydration Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 184 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 486.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Aquamira Technologies Inc., BRITA SE, Cascade Designs Inc., Dometic Group AB, Helen of Troy Ltd., HydraPak LLC, Klean Kanteen, Leatt Corp., Lifetime Brands Inc., Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., Safariland LLC, Samsonite International SA, TECHNICHE LLC, Tenacious Holdings Inc., Thermos LLC, Vista Outdoor Inc., and ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

