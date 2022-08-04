Hydration Products Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 231.39 Million from 2020 to 2025, Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast

Hydration Products Market Driver:

Increase in military expenditure:

The increase in spending on military expenses, such as operating costs, includes the armor and protective equipment used by the military forces. The global increase in spending will drive the market for hydration packs in the form of reservoirs by the military forces.

Hydration Products Market Trend:

Smart and interactive hydration products:

The growth in technological innovations can be seen across all product offerings. Sports drink company, Gatorade, has developed a smart cap with LED lighting that sets reminders to stay hydrated. This will increase the market focus during the forecast period.

Hydration Products Market Challenge:

High cost of hydration products:

Hydration products are rated at a higher price, owing to their innovation and limited applications, as compared to regular water bottles, which is one of the primary reasons to hamper the market growth.

Vendor Insights

O. Smith Corp.

Amer Sports Corp.

Aquamira Technologies Inc.

BRITA GmbH

Cascade Designs Inc.

HydraPak LLC

Leatt Corp.

Newell Brands Inc.

Osprey Packs Inc.

Vista Outdoor Inc.

The hydration products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as to compete in the market.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 severely impacted the tourism sector in the first half of 2020. In June 2021, the number of international arrivals to Canada from other countries fell by 54.2% from February 2020, the largest single monthly drop since 1972. Most hotels were empty by the first week of April 2020, the hotel occupancy rate was below 20% across Canada. This has hindered the growth of the hydration products market across the region in 2020. However, the gradual revival of the tourism industry is expected to drive the growth of the hydration products market in the region further during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis by Product, End-user, and Geography

The hydration products market is segmented by Product (hydration packs, water bottles, purification and filtration, accessories, and others), End-user (sports, military, and others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ).

32.15% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for hydration products market in North America .

The hydration products market share growth in the hydration packs segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is mainly driven by the rapid growth of the tourism industry in developed countries.

Hydration Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 231.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32.15% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Amer Sports Corp., Aquamira Technologies Inc., BRITA GmbH, Cascade Designs Inc., HydraPak LLC, Leatt Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Osprey Packs Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY MARKET " Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Housewares and specialties

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Hydration packs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hydration packs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hydration packs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Water bottles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Water bottles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Water bottles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Purification and filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Purification and filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Purification and filtration - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 29: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Sports - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Military - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 56: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 57: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 58: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 59: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 60: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 61: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 A. O. Smith Corp.

Exhibit 62: A. O. Smith Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 63: A. O. Smith Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: A. O. Smith Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 65: A. O. Smith Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: A. O. Smith Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Amer Sports Corp.

Exhibit 67: Amer Sports Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Amer Sports Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Amer Sports Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 Aquamira Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 70: Aquamira Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Aquamira Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Aquamira Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 BRITA GmbH

Exhibit 73: BRITA GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 74: BRITA GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 75: BRITA GmbH - Key offerings

11.7 Cascade Designs Inc.

Exhibit 76: Cascade Designs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Cascade Designs Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Cascade Designs Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 HydraPak LLC

Exhibit 79: HydraPak LLC - Overview



Exhibit 80: HydraPak LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 81: HydraPak LLC - Key offerings

11.9 Leatt Corp.

Exhibit 82: Leatt Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Leatt Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Leatt Corp. – Key News



Exhibit 85: Leatt Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 86: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Osprey Packs Inc.

Exhibit 90: Osprey Packs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Osprey Packs Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 92: Osprey Packs Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Vista Outdoor Inc.

Exhibit 93: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

