Hydraulic Accumulators Market to Record 1.41% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Hydraulic Accumulators Market Share in Aerospace & Defense Industry is expected to increase by USD 41.05 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.39%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 59% among the other regions. China and India are the key markets for hydraulic accumulators. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The hydraulic accumulators market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Eaton Corp. Plc - In June 2021, the company acquired Cobham Mission Systems, a leading manufacturer of air-to-air refueling systems, environmental systems, and actuation, primarily for the defense market.

Freudenberg FST GmbH- The company offers hydraulic accumulators products with these advantages such as high operating reliability, long service lives, and energy efficiency.

HAWE Hydraulik SE- The company offers hydraulic accumulators products such as Diaphragm type accumulator and Piston type accumulators.

Regional Market Outlook

The hydraulic accumulators market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for hydraulic accumulators in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and North American regions.

The construction sector in India is growing significantly, with investments in roads and infrastructure surging for the fiscal year 2021-2022. The infrastructure sector has become the biggest focus area for the Government of India. This will facilitate the hydraulic accumulators market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Hydraulic Accumulators Market Driver:

Growing machine tools market:



One of the key factors driving growth in the hydraulic accumulators market is the growing machine tools market. Hydraulic accumulators find applications in machine tools. Advance and retraction speeds, cutting pitch and section, and cutting machine tools with multiple machine units are controlled individually. The growth of the global machine tools market will directly impact the demand for hydraulic equipment such as gear pumps. The automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial machinery, and chemical industries are the leading end-users of machine tools. The rise in various construction activities in developing countries has led to high demand for hydraulic equipment. The increase in the demand for such equipment will increase the demand for hydraulic accumulators as well.



Hydraulic Accumulators Market Trend:

Development of energy-efficient hydraulic accumulators:



The development of energy-efficient hydraulic accumulators is another factor supporting the hydraulic accumulators market share growth. Companies are focusing on energy-efficient manufacturing processes. Hydraulic equipment forms an essential part of the manufacturing processes in various industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, food, and pulp and paper. Thus, energy-efficient hydraulic equipment is essential to reduce the cost of energy and to conserve resources against the backdrop of rising fuel costs, technological advances, rising demand for limited energy resources, and stringent government regulations. This drives the manufacturers to use energy-efficient and cost-efficient equipment.

Hydraulic Accumulators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 41.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Eaton Corp. Plc, Freudenberg FST GmbH, HAWE Hydraulik SE, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, NOK Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., PMC Hydraulics Group AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Roth Industries GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

