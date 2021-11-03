Hydraulic Actuators Market size to Increase by USD 426.6 Mn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Curtiss-Wright Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, and Emerson Electric Co. | Technavio

Nov 03, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydraulic actuators market is set to grow by USD 426.60 million between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas industry, power generation industry, metal and mining industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Key takeaways from hydraulic actuators market study
- Hydraulic actuators market size to increase by USD 426.60 million at almost 4% CAGR between 2020 and 2025
- 4.20% year-over-year growth expected in 2021
- 42% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period
- Oil and gas industry segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020
- Dominant vendors include Curtiss-Wright Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., and others
Hydraulic actuators Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints
The hydraulic actuators market is driven by the size benefits of hydraulic actuators. Hydraulic cylinders and actuators handle higher pressures and are much smaller when compared with pneumatic systems. They are also more precise than pneumatics, which makes them ideal for use in applications that require a high degree of accuracy. Also, the weight and space-saving benefits and higher operating pressure of hydraulic cylinders and actuators are increasing their use in offshore installations and upstream applications. Many such benefits are fueling the growth of the global hydraulic actuators market.
"Although the increase in replacement activities and advancements in actuator systems will further boost the market growth, high cost of installation and maintenance might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.
The hydraulic actuators market report answers questions such as:
- Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?
- What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the hydraulic actuators market through 2025?
- Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?
- What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the hydraulic actuators market?
- What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the hydraulic actuators market?
|
Hydraulic Actuators Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 426.60 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.20
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Curtiss-Wright Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., ITT Controls B.V., KYB Corp., Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Schlumberger Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Market Scope Table:
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing… View our hydraulic actuators market snapshot to unlock TOC
