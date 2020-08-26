Hydraulic Components - A Global Market Overview

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Synopsis

The COVID-19 crisis that has the world in its grips has taken a toll of the hydraulic components industry, too, although not to the devastating extent to which other sectors have been affected. Marginal declines are likely to be witnessed across the board over 2019-2020 and some semblance of growth can be expected only towards mid-2022. However, this positive outlook depends on how the pandemic situation pans out over the coming months and how economies react to developments. Ill-thought out lockdowns being imposed by governments based on the ground situation that varies from region to region have their own negative impact on industrial activity, to which the hydraulic components sector is also susceptible.







Construction Machinery is estimated as the largest end-use industry for Hydraulic Components globally, with a US$16.3 billion market in 2019. During these Pandemic times, the overall global market is expected to reach US$60 billion in 2020, just 1% y-o-y growth compared to 2019.



Research Findings & Coverage

• The Hydraulic Components market analyzed in this global report with respect to product types and end-use sectors

• Hydraulic Components' market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type and end-use sector across all major regions/countries

• Digitalization in Hydraulic Technology Shows Promise

• Electrohydrostatic Actuation Addresses Major Challenges Faced by Hydraulics Industry

• Latest Technology Trends in Hydraulics Shaping the Market

• Future of Hydraulics Signals Towards Auto-Dock Systems

• Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

• Major companies profiled – 44

• The industry guide includes the contact details for 553 companies



Product Outline

The market for product types of Hydraulic Components analyzed in this report include the following:

• Accumulators

• Control Valves

• Cylinders

• Filters

• Power Units

• Pumps & Motors

• Other Hydraulic Components



The report analyzes the market for end-use sectors of Hydraulic Components comprise the following:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Agricultural Machinery

• Automotive

• Construction Machinery

• Marine

• Material Handling Equipment

• Other End-Use Industries



Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

• The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Hydraulic Components market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026 while the study focuses on 2019-2020 y-o-y growth



Geographic Coverage

• North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Rest of World



