Hydraulic Components 2015-2022: Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - Increased R&D, Encouraging Formulation of Innovative Hydraulic Fluids Bodes Well for Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hydraulic Components - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Accumulators & Filters
- Cylinders
- Power Packs
- Pumps & Motors
- Valves
- Other Hydraulic Components
The report profiles 329 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Atos Spa (Italy)
- Avic Liyuan Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)
- Bailey International LLC (USA)
- Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
- Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
- Dongyang Mechatronics Corporation (Korea)
- Eaton Corporation (USA)
- Hengli Group (China)
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- KYB Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)
- Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)
- Sauer-Danfoss, Inc. (USA)
- Tokyo Keiki, Inc. (Japan)
- Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)
- Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. (India)
- Yuci Hydraulics Co., Ltd. (China)
- Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone for Growth of Hydraulic Components
A Peek Into the State of Competitive Affairs
Despite a Struggling Global Economy, Crucial Growth Opportunities Lie Amid the Challenges
Mixed Manufacturing Outlook Raises the Bar on Innovation & Product Excellence
Review of Major Market Trends & Drivers
Development of Energy Efficient Hydraulics to Benefit Market Growth
Increased R&D, Encouraging Formulation of Innovative Hydraulic Fluids Bodes Well for Market Growth
Industrial Automation & The Ensuing Demand for Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for Hydraulic Equipment & Components in the Industrial Sector
Stable Market for Machine Tools Promises Ample Business Opportunity for Hydraulic Components
Growing Focus On Predictive Maintenance of Hydraulic Equipment/Systems & the Ensuing Increase in Parts Replacement to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components
Firmer Oil Prices Send a Ray of Hope Shining Through the Dark Ominous Clouds Which Hitherto Overshadowed the Oil & Gas End-Use Market
Implementation of Trump's Proposed Energy Policies Promises a Comeback in Shale Gas Production in 2017, Benefiting Demand for Hydraulic Fracturing Equipment
Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP, Spells Opportunities for Mobile Hydraulic Systems & Components
Light at the End of the Tunnel for the Mining Industry Brings Hope for Hydraulics in Mining Applications
Strong Demand for Agricultural Equipment in Industrializing Nations to Drive Opportunities for Mobile Hydraulics
Electro-Hydraulic Automation: An All Consuming Design Theme Among Equipment Manufacturers
Changing Engineering Design Trends Opens New Growth Avenues for Aircraft & Vehicle Hydraulics
Growing Preference for Hydraulic Elevators, as Against Traction & Electric Elevators, to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components
Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key Manufacturing Trend
Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity
Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
Parker Hannifin Launches IQAN Connect
Parker Hannifin Introduces New Hydraulic Truck Pump
MGR Launches New Accumulator Safety Blocks
Jet Edge Launches Hydraulic Waterjet Intensifier Pump
Parker Hannifin Launches Electro-Hydraulic Pump Assemblies
Bucher Hydraulics Unveils Load-control and Load-holding Valve
Bosch Rexroth Unveils New Hydraulic Motors
Atos Introduces New TEB Proportional Valve
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Moog to Acquire Rotary from Morgan Advanced Materials
Aviall Inks Distribution Agreement with Triumph Group
Hydradyne to Acquire Hydraulic House
Wheels India Inks Technology Transfer Agreement with Fluitecnik
Timken Takes Over Lovejoy and R+L Hydraulics
Danfoss to Take Over White Drive Products
Brennan Industries to Take Over Truflow Hydraulic Components
Wynnchurch Capital Takes Over Texas Hydraulics
Nordstjernan Takes Over PMC Group AB
Hydra-Grene Takes Over Specma
KYB Merges Subsidiaries in China and Restructures Subsidiaries in Japan
Indutrade to Acquire EPE-Goldman BV
Bailey International Takes Over Sure Grip Controls
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 329 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 390)
- The United States (153)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (14)
- Europe (175)
- France (9)
- Germany (43)
- The United Kingdom (36)
- Italy (24)
- Spain (8)
- Rest of Europe (55)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)
- Latin America (6)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/576dgp/hydraulic?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydraulic-components-2015-2022-global-strategic-business-report-2018---increased-rd-encouraging-formulation-of-innovative-hydraulic-fluids-bodes-well-for-market-growth-300672354.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article