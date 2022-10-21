Hydraulic Cylinder Market to record USD 2.8 Bn incremental growth; APAC to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Hydraulic Cylinder Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will witness an incremental growth of USD 2.8 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. APAC is identified as the dominant market, occupying 46% of the global market share. The growth in construction activities and the adoption of construction machinery and material-handling equipment are creating significant opportunities for vendors in the market. Our free report sample includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading Free Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026

Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global hydraulic cylinders market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. The parent market is driven by growing industrial output leading to capacity additions in process and discrete industries and the ease of operability of industrial machines.

The market in focus is driven by factors such as the mechanization of agriculture and growth in the agriculture machinery market, increased growth in the global construction machinery market, and the growing commercial aircraft leasing market. In addition, the consolidation of supply chain by OEMs is expected to emerge as the major trend in the market. However, the high maintenance cost of hydraulic cylinders may threaten the growth of the market. Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global hydraulic cylinder market. Buy Full Report Now

Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global hydraulic cylinder market is fragmented. However, the market in developed regions such as Europe and North America is consolidated, with large players holding a significant market share. The vendors in the market compete on cost, service, and product performance. The consolidation activities in the market are two facets: one directed toward the consolidation of the supply chain by OEMs, which is driving the in-housing manufacturing activities, and the other corresponds to the increasing M&A activities on the part of independent large hydraulic cylinder manufacturers. The high threat of rivalry in the market is forcing the market vendors to focus on geographical expansion, diversification of product portfolio, offering integrated solutions, enhancing aftersales services, and increasing their customer base. The high threat of rivalry is also directing the market vendors toward the adoption of product differentiation strategies.

The report identifies Aggressive Hydraulics Inc., Bailey International LLC, BandH Machine Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Bucher Hydraulics GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enerpac Tool Group Corp., HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Leggett and Platt Incorp., LIGON INDUSTRIES LLC, Pacoma GmbH, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., SMC Corp., Suvera Fluid Power PVT LTD., Texas Hydraulics Inc., WEBER HYDRAULIK GmbH, Wipro LTD., and Yates Industries Inc. as major market participants.

Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

CMMH



Agriculture



Aerospace and Defense



Industrial Equipment

The CMMH segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the extensive use of hydraulic cylinders in applications such as excavators, backhoes, skid steer loaders, trenchers, rock drills, mining dump trucks, filter presses, rock crushers, mining trailers, and cranes.

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East And Africa



South America

The hydraulic cylinder market in APAC is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The rise in construction activities in countries such as China and India, increasing industrialization, and growth in the production of automobiles are contributing to the growth of the hydraulic cylinder market in APAC.

Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hydraulic cylinder market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aggressive Hydraulics Inc., Bailey International LLC, BandH Machine Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Bucher Hydraulics GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enerpac Tool Group Corp., HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Leggett and Platt Incorp., LIGON INDUSTRIES LLC, Pacoma GmbH, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., SMC Corp., Suvera Fluid Power PVT LTD., Texas Hydraulics Inc., WEBER HYDRAULIK GmbH, Wipro LTD., and Yates Industries Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydraulic cylinder market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydraulic cylinder market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydraulic cylinder market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydraulic cylinder market vendors

Hydraulic Cylinder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aggressive Hydraulics Inc., Bailey International LLC, BandH Machine Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Bucher Hydraulics GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enerpac Tool Group Corp., HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Leggett and Platt Incorp., LIGON INDUSTRIES LLC, Pacoma GmbH, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., SMC Corp., Suvera Fluid Power PVT LTD., Texas Hydraulics Inc., WEBER HYDRAULIK GmbH, Wipro LTD., and Yates Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

