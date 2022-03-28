Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market - 49% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Growing Adoption of Hydraulic Dosing Pump for Water & Wastewater Treatment | Technavio

Mar 28, 2022, 05:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic dosing pump market is set to grow by USD 247.98 million at a CAGR of 5.59% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for hydraulic dosing pumps in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in investments in water treatment plants and upgrades of old water supply systems in countries such as Singapore and India, owing to the growing demand for potable water, will facilitate the hydraulic dosing pump market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market - Scope
The hydraulic dosing pump market covers the following areas:
- Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market Sizing
- Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market Forecast
- Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market Analysis
Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market - Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving the global hydraulic dosing pump industry growth is the growing adoption of hydraulic dosing pumps for water and wastewater treatment. A severe shortage of potable water has prompted governments across regions to opt for measures such as water conservation, water treatment, and environmental preservation. For instance, in March 2018, ACCIONA, a Spanish conglomerate group, began the construction of a new USD 539.91 million wastewater treatment plant in Vancouver, Canada. The plant is expected to serve approximately 200,000 residents and two First Nation communities in the region. Similarly, in July 2018, the Town of Gander, Canada, awarded a USD 18.7 million tender to Pomerleau for the construction of its new wastewater treatment plant. Such initiatives will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
However, the key challenges to the global hydraulic dosing pump industry growth are the volatility in raw material prices. Instability in raw material prices affects the cost of production, and therefore, many prominent vendors are opting for long-term contracts with their suppliers to overcome the fluctuations in raw material prices. Although this strategy is viable for well-established vendors, it will negate the growth of small and medium-sized vendors as they are affected mainly by the fluctuating prices of raw materials. In addition, most of the major raw material suppliers are located in specific regions, and therefore, any economic and trade-related issues in those regions might result in the fluctuation of raw material prices. For instance, the Americas account for 56% of the global copper production. Thus, any economic trade or regulatory changes may result in fluctuation of raw material prices, which will challenge the market growth over the forecast period.
Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market - Segmentation Analysis
Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Oil and gas industry, Water treatment industry, Chemical industry, Food and beverage industry, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
The hydraulic dosing pump market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market.
- Dover Corp.
- Flexachem
- Grosvenor Worldwide Pvt. Ltd.
- Grundfos Holding AS
- IDEX Corp.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Inno Engineered Products Pte. Ltd.
- Iwaki Co. Ltd.
- LEWA GmbH
- Lutz-Jesco GmbH
- Minimax Pumps Pvt. Ltd.
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Positive Metering Pumps I Pvt. Ltd.
- ProMinent GmbH
- SPX FLOW Inc.
- Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
- Tacmina Corp.
- Unique Dosing Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Verder International BV
|
Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 247.98 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.82
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Dover Corp., Flexachem, Grosvenor Worldwide Pvt. Ltd., Grundfos Holding AS, IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Inno Engineered Products Pte. Ltd., Iwaki Co. Ltd., LEWA GmbH, Lutz-Jesco GmbH, Minimax Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Positive Metering Pumps I Pvt. Ltd., ProMinent GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Tacmina Corp., Unique Dosing Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Verder International BV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
