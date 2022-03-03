Hydraulic Elevators Market - 2022-2026 | Lower Installation Cost of Hydraulic Elevators than that of Traction Elevators to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The installation cost of hydraulic elevators is lower than that of traction elevators and lower maintenance cost and higher safety are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increase in preference for substitute products will challenge market growth.

The hydraulic elevators market report is segmented by Type (Hole-less hydraulic elevators, Holed hydraulic elevators, and Roped hydraulic elevators) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, China, India, Germany, and the UK are the key market for hydraulic elevators in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Advance Lifts Inc.



Bonsdag Industries Pvt. Ltd.



Bucher Industries AG



CIRCOR International Inc.



Custom Elevator Manufacturing Inc.



Delta Elevator Co. Ltd.



GMV Polska Sp. z o.o.



Kleeman Hellas S.A .

.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.



Mahe Lifts



Modern Elevator Innovations



Morris Vermaport Ltd.



Otis Worldwide Corp.



PFlow Industries Inc.



Schindler Holding Ltd.



Schumacher Elevator Co.



thyssenkrupp AG



Vantage Elevator Solutions



VRS Elevators Pvt. Ltd.



Waupaca Elevator Co.

Hydraulic Elevators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 620.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advance Lifts Inc., Bonsdag Industries Pvt. Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, CIRCOR International Inc., Custom Elevator Manufacturing Inc., Delta Elevator Co. Ltd. , GMV Polska Sp. z o.o., Kleeman Hellas S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Mahe Lifts, Modern Elevator Innovations, Morris Vermaport Ltd., Otis Worldwide Corp., PFlow Industries Inc., Schindler Holding Ltd., Schumacher Elevator Co., thyssenkrupp AG, Vantage Elevator Solutions, VRS Elevators Pvt. Ltd. , and Waupaca Elevator Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 08: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are Hole-less hydraulic elevators, Holed hydraulic elevators, and Roped hydraulic elevators.

Exhibit 16: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 18: Chart on Comparison by Type

Exhibit 19: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hole-less hydraulic elevators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 20: Chart on Hole-less hydraulic elevators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 21: Data Table on Hole-less hydraulic elevators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Chart on Hole-less hydraulic elevators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 23: Data Table on Hole-less hydraulic elevators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Holed hydraulic elevators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Chart on Holed hydraulic elevators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Holed hydraulic elevators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Chart on Holed hydraulic elevators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Holed hydraulic elevators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Roped hydraulic elevators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Roped hydraulic elevators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Roped hydraulic elevators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Roped hydraulic elevators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Roped hydraulic elevators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 33: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 36: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 40: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 44: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 48: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 49: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 52: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 53: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 56: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 57: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58 Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 60: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 61: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 65: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 69: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 73: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 77: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Installation cost of hydraulic elevators is lower than that of traction elevators

8.1.2 Lower maintenance cost and higher safety

8.1.3 Increase in preference for hydraulic elevators in low- and mid-rise buildings

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Increase in preference for substitute products

8.2.2 Oil sensitivity to atmospheric temperature

8.2.3 Raw material price volatility

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 78: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Development of hydraulic infinite linear actuator (HILA) system

8.4.2 Advances in the field of elevator maintenance

8.4.3 Growing emphasis on modernizing elevator components

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 79: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 80: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 81: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 82: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 83: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bucher Industries AG

Exhibit 84: Bucher Industries AG - Overview

Exhibit 85: Bucher Industries AG - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Bucher Industries AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Bucher Industries AG - Segment focus

10.4 CIRCOR International Inc.

Exhibit 88: CIRCOR International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: CIRCOR International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: CIRCOR International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: CIRCOR International Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Delta Elevator Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Delta Elevator Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 93: Delta Elevator Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 94: Delta Elevator Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Kleeman Hellas S.A.

Exhibit 95: Kleeman Hellas S.A. - Overview

Exhibit 96: Kleeman Hellas S.A. - Product / Service

Exhibit 97: Kleeman Hellas S.A. - Key offerings

10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 98: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 99: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 100: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 101: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 102: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Otis Worldwide Corp.

Exhibit 103: Otis Worldwide Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 104: Otis Worldwide Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 105: Otis Worldwide Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 106: Otis Worldwide Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 107: Otis Worldwide Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Schindler Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 109: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 110: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 111: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Schumacher Elevator Co.

Exhibit 112: Schumacher Elevator Co. - Overview

Exhibit 113: Schumacher Elevator Co. - Product / Service

Exhibit 114: Schumacher Elevator Co. - Key offerings

10.11 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 115: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview

Exhibit 116: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments

Exhibit 117: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news

Exhibit 118: thys

