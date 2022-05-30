Hydraulic Equipment Market for Mobile Applications: 3.91% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Bosch Rexroth AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dana Inc., and More to Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

The Hydraulic Equipment Market Share for Mobile Applications is expected to increase by USD 11.72 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.38%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The mechanization of agriculture and growth in the agriculture machinery market is a major factor driving the global hydraulic equipment market for mobile applications market share growth.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is another factor supporting the global hydraulic equipment for mobile applications market share growth.

The increasing replacement of hydraulic tools with pneumatic and electric tools will be a major challenge for global hydraulic equipment for mobile applications during the forecast period.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 46% among the other regions. Therefore, the hydraulic equipment market for mobile applications in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The Industrials sector is expected to have Neutral impact due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

The hydraulic equipment market vendors for mobile applications should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the pumps and motors segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

Hydraulic Equipment Market for Mobile Applications Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bosch Rexroth AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., SIKA Dr. Siebert & Kuhn GmbH & Co. KG, WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH, and Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Pumps and Motors Held the Largest Market Share

The hydraulic equipment market share growth by the pumps and motors segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Pumps and motors would be the slowest growing segment within the overall market but government initiatives undertaken to increase agricultural production in various countries to ensure food security and improve nutrition will positively impact the demand for pumps and motors during the forecast period.

APAC is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hydraulic equipment market in APAC.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions.

The increase in industrialization and the significant production of automobiles and industrial machinery will facilitate the hydraulic equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bosch Rexroth AG

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dana Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

SIKA Dr. Siebert & Kuhn GmbH & Co. KG

WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH

Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.

The hydraulic equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

Bosch Rexroth AG- The company offers wide range of hydraulic equipment for mobile applications such as pumps, gears, mobile controls, filters and others.

Daikin Industries Ltd.- The company offers hydraulic equipment for mobile applications such as mobile equipments like Plus1 controllers, Plus1 software and others.

Eaton Corp. Plc- The company offers hydraulic equipments for mobile applications such as CMA advanced mobile valve, CMJ directional control valve and others.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Pumps and motors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Pumps and motors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Pumps and motors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Valves - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Cylinders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Cylinders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Cylinders - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bosch Rexroth AG

Exhibit 47: Bosch Rexroth AG - Overview



Exhibit 48: Bosch Rexroth AG - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Bosch Rexroth AG - Key News



Exhibit 50: Bosch Rexroth AG - Key offerings

10.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 51: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Dana Inc.

Exhibit 55: Dana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Dana Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Dana Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 58: Dana Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Dana Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 60: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 61: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key News



Exhibit 63: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.7 HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH

Exhibit 65: HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 66: HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 67: HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

10.9 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 73: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 76: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SIKA Dr. Siebert & Kuhn GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 78: SIKA Dr. Siebert & Kuhn GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 79: SIKA Dr. Siebert & Kuhn GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 80: SIKA Dr. Siebert & Kuhn GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.11 WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH

Exhibit 81: WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 82: WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 83: WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 87: Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

