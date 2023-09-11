Hydraulic Equipment Market to grow by USD 16.28 billion during 2021-2026; Growth of the construction sector to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 16.28 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (mobile and industrial), Component (pump and motor, valve, cylinder, accumulator and filter, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth of the construction sector drives the hydraulic equipment market. The growth of the real estate industry, especially the increase in residential and commercial construction worldwide enables the growth of the global hydraulic equipment market. The US and other developed economies are keen on making significant investments in infrastructural development. For instance, in emerging economies, such as India, the possibility of 100% foreign direct investments (FDI) in townships and settlement projects is estimated to increase the demand for hydraulic construction equipment such as hydraulic cranes, excavators, and loaders during the forecast period. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the hydraulic equipment market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydraulic Equipment Market 2022-2026

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the hydraulic equipment market: 2G Engineering, Caterpillar Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dana Inc., Dyna Flex Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Flowserve Corp., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hangzhou WREN hydraulic equipment manufacture Co. Ltd., HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Kurt Manufacturing Co, Ligon Industries LLC, Moog Inc., Nitta Corp., NRP Jones, OLMEC Srl, Pacoma GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rexa Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Siemens AG, SMC Corp., Texas Hydraulics Inc., The Kerry Co. Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, WEBER HYDRAULIK GmbH, and Wipro Ltd

Hydraulic Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.07% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The advent of integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT is an emerging hydraulic equipment market trend.

is an emerging hydraulic equipment market trend. The global economy witnessed the adoption of industrial automation across end-user industries, which is called the Industry 4.0 revolution.

For example, integrated hydraulic equipment that is integrated with a network provides an opportunity to improve operations and reduces energy costs.

Furthermore, material handling processes, which are a key part of any facility, are increasingly being automated to adjust fluids, air pressure, and temperature.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the hydraulic equipment market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The volatility in manufacturing costs challenges the growth of the hydraulic equipment market.

challenges the growth of the hydraulic equipment market. The prices of raw materials such as stainless steel, iron ore, aluminum, bronze, and other metal alloys fluctuate and cause volatility in the production cost of hydraulic equipment.

This leads to a demand-supply gap.

Consequently, a high initial investment is required, which affects the cost of ownership of equipment, thereby reducing the profit margins of manufacturers.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the hydraulic equipment market during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

Hydraulic Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2G Engineering, Caterpillar Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dana Inc., Dyna Flex Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Flowserve Corp., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hangzhou WREN hydraulic equipment manufacture Co. Ltd., HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Kurt Manufacturing Co, Ligon Industries LLC, Moog Inc., Nitta Corp., NRP Jones, OLMEC Srl, Pacoma GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rexa Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Siemens AG, SMC Corp., Texas Hydraulics Inc., The Kerry Co. Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, WEBER HYDRAULIK GmbH, and Wipro Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

