Hydraulic Equipment Market to grow by USD 16.28 billion during 2021-2026; Growth of the construction sector to drive the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

11 Sep, 2023, 05:35 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 16.28 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (mobile and industrial), Component (pump and motor, valve, cylinder, accumulator and filter, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth of the construction sector drives the hydraulic equipment market. The growth of the real estate industry, especially the increase in residential and commercial construction worldwide enables the growth of the global hydraulic equipment market. The US and other developed economies are keen on making significant investments in infrastructural development. For instance, in emerging economies, such as India, the possibility of 100% foreign direct investments (FDI) in townships and settlement projects is estimated to increase the demand for hydraulic construction equipment such as hydraulic cranes, excavators, and loaders during the forecast period. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the hydraulic equipment market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydraulic Equipment Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydraulic Equipment Market 2022-2026

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the hydraulic equipment market: 2G Engineering, Caterpillar Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dana Inc., Dyna Flex Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Flowserve Corp., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hangzhou WREN hydraulic equipment manufacture Co. Ltd., HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Kurt Manufacturing Co, Ligon Industries LLC, Moog Inc., Nitta Corp., NRP Jones, OLMEC Srl, Pacoma GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rexa Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Siemens AG, SMC Corp., Texas Hydraulics Inc., The Kerry Co. Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, WEBER HYDRAULIK GmbH, and Wipro Ltd
  • Hydraulic Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 4.07% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The advent of integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT is an emerging hydraulic equipment market trend.
  • The global economy witnessed the adoption of industrial automation across end-user industries, which is called the Industry 4.0 revolution.
  • For example, integrated hydraulic equipment that is integrated with a network provides an opportunity to improve operations and reduces energy costs.
  • Furthermore, material handling processes, which are a key part of any facility, are increasingly being automated to adjust fluids, air pressure, and temperature.
  • Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the hydraulic equipment market during the forecast period. 

Challenge

  • The volatility in manufacturing costs challenges the growth of the hydraulic equipment market.
  • The prices of raw materials such as stainless steel, iron ore, aluminum, bronze, and other metal alloys fluctuate and cause volatility in the production cost of hydraulic equipment.
  • This leads to a demand-supply gap.
  • Consequently, a high initial investment is required, which affects the cost of ownership of equipment, thereby reducing the profit margins of manufacturers.
  • Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the hydraulic equipment market during the forecast period. 

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The pump and motor segment will be significant during the forecast period. These pumps and motors are used to convert mechanical energy into hydraulic or hydrostatic energy. Also, they are integral components of construction, agriculture, oil and gas, and material handling machinery. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the pump and motor segment of the hydraulic equipment market during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The hydraulic hose and fittings market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 555.79 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (construction machinery, agricultural machinery, material handling machinery, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increase in replacement activities of hydraulic hose and fittings drives market growth.

The hydraulic dosing pump market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 260.31 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (oil and gas industry, water treatment industry, chemical industry, food and beverage industry, and others), type (up to 25 bar, 25 to 100 bar, and above 100 bar), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing adoption of hydraulic dosing pumps for water and wastewater treatment drives market growth.

Hydraulic Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 16.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.07

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

2G Engineering, Caterpillar Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dana Inc., Dyna Flex Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Flowserve Corp., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hangzhou WREN hydraulic equipment manufacture Co. Ltd., HANNON HYDRUALICS LLC, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Kurt Manufacturing Co, Ligon Industries LLC, Moog Inc., Nitta Corp., NRP Jones, OLMEC Srl, Pacoma GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rexa Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Siemens AG, SMC Corp., Texas Hydraulics Inc., The Kerry Co. Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, WEBER HYDRAULIK GmbH, and Wipro Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Seafood Market to increase by USD 107.74 billion from 2021 to 2026; Rising consumer awareness about healthy nutrition boosts the market growth - Technavio

Nutricosmetics Market to grow by USD 847.3 million between 2022 to 2027; APAC to Account 40% of the global market growth. - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.