Hydraulic Excavator Market Demand, Business Opportunity and Future Growth Analysis Report: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Hydraulic Excavator Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Hydraulic excavators come across as heavy equipment used in construction and mining industry and consist of a boom, dipper, and a bucket attached to a revolving platform, on top of an undercarriage either with tracks or with wheels. Hydraulic pumps and cylinders play an important role during the excavation process. Moreover, this equipment is used in industries such as railways for maintenance services.

The factors playing a key role in the growth of Hydraulic Excavator Market are rising demand on the part of industrial and residential construction and infrastructural activities, growing usage of technically advanced hydraulic excavators that are efficient and powerful. On the other hand, stringent emission norms and economic slowdown are the factors hampering overall market growth. Hydraulic Excavator Market is segmented, By Type into Crawler, Mini, Wheeled. Hydraulic Excavator Market is segmented, By Power rating into 0-300 HP, 301-500 HP, and Above 501 HP

Hydraulic Excavator Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe). Asia-Pacific is leading the hydraulic excavator market. This is attributed to the fact that China is home to high infrastructural activities, and increased urbanization. The Asia-Pacific region is followed by the North American region. Also, the Middle Eastern region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the hydraulic excavator market.

Hydraulic Excavator Market Key Players include Hitachi, Komatsu, Caterpillar Inc., & Liebherr, Shantui, Hiab, Kato Works,New Holland, Mustang,LBX,BEML, IHI, Ammann, AstecIndustries, Takeuchi, XGMA, Furukawa, Skyjack, Yanmar, Rhino, Gradall, Uralvagonzavod, and ST Kinetics.

This report studies Hydraulic Excavator in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Akerman

• Badger

• Bell

• Bobcat

• Hidromek

• IHI

• Junlian

• LiuGong

By types, the market can be split into

• Loader backhoe

• Bucket wheel excavator

• Midi excavator

• Other

By Application, the market can be split into

• Building Construction

• Mining Engineering

• Traffic construction

• Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

