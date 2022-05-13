Hydraulic Fracturing Sourcing, Procurement and Supplier Intelligence Report by Regional Growth Analysis, Major Category Management Objectives, Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies

Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Major Category Management Objectives

A targeted strategic approach to Hydraulic Fracturing market sourcing will provide several opportunities to buyers.

The buyers have moderate bargaining power in this market and a holistic category management approach will help buyers maximize the value on their Hydraulic Fracturing procurement.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Supply assurance

Scalability of inputs

Green initiatives

Cost savings

Adherence to regulatory nuances

In addition to helping buyers in identifying the strategic goals and initiatives for category management, the report will also help create the necessary support structure to facilitate implementation.

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining category management practices and provides detailed answers on:

The strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Hydraulic Fracturing category

Hydraulic Fracturing procurement best practices to promote in my supply chain

Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics

The Hydraulic Fracturing procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of various supplier selection criteria and evaluation metrics, such as:

Change management procedures

Market technical specification

Key security compliance

Regulatory Mandates

Service level agreement nuances

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

