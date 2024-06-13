Hydraulic Press Machine Market size is set to grow by USD 4.37 billion from 2024-2028, Surge in demand for fabricated metal in automotive sector boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydraulic press machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. Surge in demand for fabricated metal in automotive sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards installation of vfds in hydraulic press machines. However, advances in sheet hydroforming poses a challenge. Key market players include Andritz AG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., Doerfer Companies, DORST Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, French Oil Mill Machinery Co., Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Japan Automatic Machine Co. Ltd., Amino North America Corp., Asai Corp., Beckwood Press, DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc., Kojima Iron Works Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Laguna Tools Inc., LASCO Umformtechnik GmbH, Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd., Pacific Press Technologies, and Yangli Group Corporation Ltd..

Hydraulic Press Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4375.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Andritz AG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., Doerfer Companies, DORST Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, French Oil Mill Machinery Co., Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Japan Automatic Machine Co. Ltd., Amino North America Corp., Asai Corp., Beckwood Press, DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc., Kojima Iron Works Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Laguna Tools Inc., LASCO Umformtechnik GmbH, Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd., Pacific Press Technologies, and Yangli Group Corporation Ltd.

Market Driver

The hydraulic press machine market is experiencing growth due to advancements in technology, specifically the use of variable frequency drives (VFDs). These devices allow electric motors to run at variable speeds, reducing energy consumption during idle periods and improving motor efficiency. By controlling voltage levels and motor speed, VFDs offer energy savings, smoother loading and unloading, and lower noise levels, creating a better working environment. Despite earlier concerns about high electricity consumption, hydraulic press machines now offer improved production output and efficiency with the integration of VFDs.

The hydraulic press machine market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for these machines in various industries. Presses with three-dimensional printing technology are becoming popular due to their precision and flexibility.

The use of modern materials like carbon fiber and ceramics in hydraulic presses is a trend that is gaining traction. The market is also witnessing the adoption of advanced features such as computerized controls and energy recovery systems. Additionally, the market is witnessing the emergence of servo presses, which offer higher accuracy and faster cycle times. Overall, the hydraulic press machine market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

Hydraulic press machines are commonly used for bending metallic sheets at various angles. However, for multiple bends, the need to frequently change die sets results in lower production output and increased labor costs. Triform sheet hydroforming presses offer a solution by producing multiple bends in a single stroke with simplified tools, reduced labor requirements, increased repeatability, and enhanced speed. This trend towards sheet hydroforming is expected to impact the growth of the hydraulic press machine market.

The Hydraulic Press Machine market faces several challenges. One major challenge is the increasing demand for automation and precision in manufacturing processes. This requires hydraulic press machines to be more advanced and versatile. Another challenge is the need for energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Producers must balance the need for power and speed with the need to minimize energy consumption and reduce costs. Additionally, the global market for hydraulic press machines is highly competitive, with many players vying for market share. This requires companies to differentiate themselves through innovation and quality.

Furthermore, changing regulations and customer preferences call for continuous adaptation and improvement. Overall, the hydraulic press machine industry must navigate these challenges to remain competitive and meet the evolving needs of customers.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Transportation

1.2 General machinery

1.3 Others Type 2.1 C-frame

2.2 H-frame

2.3 4-post hydraulic press

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Transportation- The transportation sector, including automotive, shipping, and railway industries, is experiencing significant investment in infrastructure globally. Rail transport is gaining popularity due to better fuel economy, lower carbon footprint, and bulk goods demand. India and China are leading railway construction projects, focusing on high-speed trains.

The automotive market, producing approximately 26.36 million units in 2020, is recovering from the 2008-2009 recession, fueled by financing services and construction sector expansion. The shipbuilding industry is facing a decline but is expected to recover, increasing the demand for metal-forming manufacturing machines like hydraulic press brake machines. These factors contribute to the growth of the hydraulic press machine market in the transportation sector.

Research Analysis

The Hydraulic Press Machine market encompasses various types of machinery, including Bramah presses and models from Beckwood Press. These machines utilize hydraulic cylinders, with both slave and master cylinders, to apply immense compressive strength. Hydraulic presses are essential in the fabrication of metal goods, enabling processes such as forging, clinching, moulding, blanking, punching, and bending.

The market also includes machine tools with 3D printing equipment, offering versatility in manufacturing. Users can interact with these machines through machine-driven pedals, assemble press plates, and perform repairs. Goods testing ensures the quality of the finished products. Key processes include flattening, trimming, and shear stress applications. The hydraulic press machines market caters to industries requiring compressive strength and precision in manufacturing.

Market Research Overview

The Hydraulic Press Machine market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of hydraulic presses used for various industrial applications. These machines utilize hydraulic power to apply force and pressure, shaping and molding materials such as metal, rubber, and plastic. The market is driven by the increasing demand for automation and efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Hydraulic press machines come in various sizes and configurations, including single-acting, double-acting, and servo-hydraulic presses. The market also includes accessories and attachments, such as dies, cylinders, and pumps, that enhance the functionality of hydraulic press machines. The global hydraulic press machine market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries.

