Hydraulic Press Machine Market size to grow by USD 1.07 billion from 2020 to 2025|Driven by the Surge in Demand for Fabricated Metal in the Automotive Sector | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Hydraulic Press Machine Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Hydraulic Press Machine Market: End User Landscape

The hydraulic press machine market share growth in the transportation segment will be significant for revenue generation. The transportation segment includes the automotive, shipping, and railway sectors, wherein, the shipbuilding industry is expected to increase the demand for metal forming manufacturing machines, including hydraulic press brake machines. This will, in turn, drive the overall demand for hydraulic press machines.

Hydraulic Press Machine Market: Geography Landscape

79% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hydraulic press machine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growth in the general machinery and automotive segments will facilitate the hydraulic press machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Hydraulic Press Machine Market: Vendor Analysis

The hydraulic press machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The hydraulic press machine market report offers information on several market vendors, including Amino North America Corp., Andritz AG, Asai Corp., Beckwood Press, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd., Doerfer Companies, Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc., Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd., and Yangli Group Corporation Ltd. among others.

Amino North America Corp.- The company offers a hydraulic press for general purposes, special forming, and hot forming.

The company offers a hydraulic press for general purposes, special forming, and hot forming.

Hydraulic Press Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.62% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.97 Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amino North America Corp., Andritz AG, Asai Corp., Beckwood Press, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd., Doerfer Companies, Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc., Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd., and Yangli Group Corporation Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amino North America Corp.

Exhibit 45: Amino North America Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Amino North America Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Amino North America Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Andritz AG

Exhibit 48: Andritz AG - Overview



Exhibit 49: Andritz AG - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Andritz AG – Key news



Exhibit 51: Andritz AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Andritz AG - Segment focus

10.5 Asai Corp.

Exhibit 53: Asai Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Asai Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Asai Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Beckwood Press

Exhibit 56: Beckwood Press - Overview



Exhibit 57: Beckwood Press - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Beckwood Press - Key offerings

10.7 Betenbender Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 59: Betenbender Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Betenbender Manufacturing Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Betenbender Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Doerfer Companies

Exhibit 65: Doerfer Companies - Overview



Exhibit 66: Doerfer Companies - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Doerfer Companies - Key offerings

10.10 Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc.

Exhibit 68: Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Yangli Group Corporation Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Yangli Group Corporation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Yangli Group Corporation Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Yangli Group Corporation Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

