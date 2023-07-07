Hydraulic Seals Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% from 2022 to 2027|Innovative features and user interfaces to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic seals market size is set to grow by USD 1,305.25 million between 2022 and 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.51%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by synthesizing and summating data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydraulic Seals Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Hydraulic Seals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Rod seals



Piston seals



Wiper seals



Others

End-user

Automotive And Aerospace



Heavy Industry



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market share growth in the rod seals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Rod seals operate as pressure barriers, keeping the operating fluid inside the cylinder and restricting the fluid that can extend from the piston rod's surface. Furthermore, rod seals keep the sealing contact between the cylinder head and the piston rod moving. When combined with a scraper, rod seals provide excellent performance and contribute to extending the lifespan of the cylinder, even in challenging environmental conditions. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Hydraulic Seals Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hydraulic seals market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, All Seals Inc., DingZing Advanced Materials Inc., Freudenberg SE, Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC, Greene Tweed and Co., Hallite Seals International Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Industrial Quick Search Inc., James Walker Group Ltd., Kastas Sealing Technology, Max Spare Ltd., MAXX Hydraulics LLC, NOK Corp., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., SealTeam Australia, Spareage Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg AB, and Unitech Products.

Vendor Offering

All Seals Inc. - The company offers hydraulic seals which can be customized into any material and in virtually any shape and size with the help of rod sealer, wiper, rod buffer seals, and piston cups.

The company offers hydraulic seals which can be customized into any material and in virtually any shape and size with the help of rod sealer, wiper, rod buffer seals, and piston cups. Freudenberg SE - The company offers hydraulic cylinder rod seals with wipers that help seal the pipes.

The company offers hydraulic cylinder rod seals with wipers that help seal the pipes. Greene Tweed and Co. - The company offers hydraulic seals namely GT rings, Metal spring energized seals, O Rings seals, and fusion metal rings.

Hydraulic Seals Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Innovative features and user interfaces are the key factors driving the market growth. Hydraulic seals are widely used in various industries due to their ability to prevent leaks and provide control. Different environments and media encountered in industries, such as oilfields, can cause seals to wear out quickly and impact equipment performance. To meet the demands of challenging conditions and gain a significant market share, manufacturers are developing hydraulic seals using high-quality materials capable of withstanding heavy-duty operations. These seals are designed for specific applications, ranging from underwater exploration in the oil and gas industry to lightweight applications in other sectors. Hence, these advantages are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Developments in renewable energy projects worldwide are major trends shaping the market. Many countries are investing in renewable energy sources, which significantly impact technological progress. Moreover, the depletion of natural resources is rapidly increasing, due to which there is a growing focus on producing fuel from renewable energy sources. To harness energy from these alternative sources effectively, it is important to have highly efficient processes and equipment. This equipment must be capable of withstanding high temperatures, pressures, and forces and enduring the effects of water, which can cause wear and tear. As a result, there is a significant demand for hydraulic seals.

Significant Challenges

The use of adhesives and sealants instead of hydraulic seals may restrict the market growth. Adhesives, which consist of gelatin, epoxy, resin, or polyethylene, are utilized to bind surfaces together and prevent separation securely. On the other hand, sealants are employed to prevent fluid flow on the surface of the equipment. These substances find application in various industries and can reduce the reliance on hydraulic seals. Recent advancements in adhesives have made them highly effective in bonding dissimilar materials, leading to their increased popularity as a potential substitute for hydraulic seals. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Hydraulic Seals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydraulic seals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydraulic seals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydraulic seals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydraulic seals market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cartridge seals market size is estimated to grow by USD 253.08 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (oil and gas, power, chemical and petrochemical, and water and wastewater), type (single seals and double seals), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America). The increasing demand for after-market cartridge seals is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The mechanical seals market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,678.96 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (pump seals, compressor seals, and mixer seals), end-user (oil and gas, general industries, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, water and wastewater treatment, and construction and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth in after-market sales of mechanical seals is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Hydraulic Seals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,305.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, All Seals Inc., DingZing Advanced Materials Inc., Freudenberg SE, Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC, Greene Tweed and Co., Hallite Seals International Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Industrial Quick Search Inc., James Walker Group Ltd., Kastas Sealing Technology, Max Spare Ltd., MAXX Hydraulics LLC, NOK Corp., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., SealTeam Australia, Spareage Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg AB, and Unitech Products Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hydraulic seals market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hydraulic seals market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Rod seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Rod seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rod seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Rod seals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rod seals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Piston seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Piston seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Piston seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Piston seals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Piston seals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wiper seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Wiper seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wiper seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Wiper seals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Wiper seals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Automotive and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Automotive and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Automotive and aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Automotive and aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Heavy industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Heavy industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A.W. Chesterton Co.

Exhibit 120: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Key offerings

12.4 AB SKF

Exhibit 123: AB SKF - Overview



Exhibit 124: AB SKF - Business segments



Exhibit 125: AB SKF - Key news



Exhibit 126: AB SKF - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: AB SKF - Segment focus

12.5 All Seals Inc.

Exhibit 128: All Seals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: All Seals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: All Seals Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Freudenberg SE

Exhibit 131: Freudenberg SE - Overview



Exhibit 132: Freudenberg SE - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Freudenberg SE - Key news



Exhibit 134: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus

12.7 Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC

Exhibit 136: Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Greene Tweed and Co.

Exhibit 139: Greene Tweed and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Greene Tweed and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Greene Tweed and Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Hallite Seals International Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Hallite Seals International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hallite Seals International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Hallite Seals International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Industrial Quick Search Inc.

Exhibit 145: Industrial Quick Search Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Industrial Quick Search Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Industrial Quick Search Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 James Walker Group Ltd.

Exhibit 148: James Walker Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: James Walker Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: James Walker Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Kastas Sealing Technology

Exhibit 151: Kastas Sealing Technology - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kastas Sealing Technology - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Kastas Sealing Technology - Key offerings

12.13 NOK Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 154: NOK Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: NOK Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: NOK Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: NOK Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

Exhibit 158: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Overview



Exhibit 159: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. - Segment focus

12.15 SealTeam Australia

Exhibit 162: SealTeam Australia - Overview



Exhibit 163: SealTeam Australia - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: SealTeam Australia - Key offerings

12.16 Trelleborg AB

Exhibit 165: Trelleborg AB - Overview



Exhibit 166: Trelleborg AB - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Trelleborg AB - Key news



Exhibit 168: Trelleborg AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Trelleborg AB - Segment focus

12.17 Unitech Products

Exhibit 170: Unitech Products - Overview



Exhibit 171: Unitech Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Unitech Products - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio