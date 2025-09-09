HydraVault Launches Chicago's First Purpose-Built Downtown AI Data Center Permitting Up To 200kW Per Rack Density

20MW Supply Power Optimized Facility for AI, ML, and Financial Trading to Begin Construction in Late Fall 2025

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HydraVault today announced that construction will begin in Fall 2025 on downtown Chicago's first purpose-built data center engineered specifically for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and ultra-low latency financial trading. With AI workloads expected to grow 3.5 times by 2030 and projected to account for 70% of total data center demand, facilities built specifically for extreme density compute will be critical. The new HydraVault facility, strategically located to serve the needs of the region's most demanding compute users, meets that demand. Access for user buildout is anticipated in late 2026.

HydraVault rendering of Chicago's first purpose-built data center engineered for AI, financial services and medical research.

The data center is designed to meet Tier 3 specifications, ensuring a high level of uptime and reliability with redundant systems. Its downtown location is in direct proximity to the city's primary fiber interconnects, providing sub-millisecond latency to 350 East Cermak, a major hub for financial trading networks. This connectivity offers a rare edge advantage in one of the world's most connected markets, significantly reducing deployment friction and operational costs for high-performance compute.

To learn more about how the data center is built specifically with AI-optimized GPU clusters, visit https://www.hydravault.com/facility .

The facility is engineered to deliver up to 200kW per rack, far more than the average 15-20kW per rack. With a total power capacity of 20MW, the facility integrates advanced liquid cooling systems, which are approximately 40% more energy efficient than traditional air cooling. This design, combined with an industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.19, represents a dual advantage for organizations looking to maximize performance and sustainability, outpacing retrofitted alternatives. The facility also implements a closed-loop, waterless cooling system that combines leading technology designed to optimize heat rejection required by the computers, without wasting power.

"Training, inferencing, financial services, and medical research, among other industries, are accelerating faster than the infrastructure designed to support them," said Scott D. Greenberg, Founder of HydraVault. "We've designed – and will build – a city center AI factory for the future. The power density per square foot of building area in HydraVault, combined with the most advanced components demanded by the next generations of chip technology, makes HydraVault the definitive next-generation data center."

The data center will be built with SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance specifications and will be PCI ready. To learn more about HydraVault, visit https://www.hydravault.com/ .

About HydraVault

HydraVault is Chicago's first purpose-built data center designed for the demands of training, inferencing, financial services and pharmaceutical and medical research. Located at 2538 South Wabash Avenue in direct proximity to the City's primary fiber interconnects and with latency clocked in nanoseconds to 350 East Cermak and other key exchange points, HydraVault redefines high performance infrastructure for next generation workloads. Construction will begin in Fall 2025 and access for user buildout is anticipated in late 2026.

