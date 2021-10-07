Hydrazine Market Size to grow by USD 142.93 million |17000+ Technavio Reports

The report on the hydrazine market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. It identifies a surge in demand for high-quality agrochemicals as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The rising demand for blowing agents by the construction & automotive industries and the increasing use of water treatment chemicals will be crucial in fueling the growth of the hydrazine market over the forecast period.

The hydrazine market analysis includes application and geography segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The hydrazine market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Arkema SA

Chemtex Speciality Ltd.

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Japan Finechem Co. Inc.

LANXESS AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd.

Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd.

Palm Commodities International LLC

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Hydrazine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 142.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Japan Finechem Co. Inc., LANXESS AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd., Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd., Palm Commodities International LLC, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

