Hydreight Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6) ("Hydreight" or the "Company"), a provider of compliant digital health infrastructure and on-demand healthcare services across the United States, announces today its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as it considers advisable, up to 4,951,189 of its issued and outstanding common shares, being approximately 9.27% of the Company's currently outstanding common shares and approximately 10.0% of 49,511,894 which represents the Company's Public Float (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Bid will commence on March 12, 2026, and will terminate on March 11, 2027, or such earlier time as the Bid is completed or at the option of the Company. Research Capital Corporation of Vancouver, British Columbia will conduct the Bid on behalf of the Company.

The Bid will be conducted in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. Purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange. The price which the Company will pay for any shares purchased by it will be the prevailing market price of such common shares on the Exchange at the time of such purchase. The purchase of the common shares under the Bid is being funded from existing working capital.

In accordance with Exchange policies, the Company will include a summary of the Bid in the management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of the Company in respect of its next meeting of shareholders.

The Company believes that purchases of its common shares pursuant to the Bid may contribute to the facilitation of an orderly market and is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In the event that the Company believes that its common shares begin trading in a price range that does not adequately reflect their underlying value based on the Company's business prospects, growth and financial position, the Company may purchase common shares pursuant to the Bid.

Shane Madden, Chief Executive Officer of Hydreight, commented:

"Hydreight has continued to demonstrate strong operational momentum as we scale our digital health infrastructure platform across the United States. The Board believes that the current market price of the Company's shares does not fully reflect the strength of our business model, growth trajectory, and long-term opportunities. The normal course issuer bid provides us with the flexibility to allocate capital in a disciplined manner while creating additional value for our shareholders."

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3000 nurses, over 300 doctors and a pharmacy network through its Doctor networks across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s, peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy, hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, and modular end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

