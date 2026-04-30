Hydreight Reports Record Fiscal 2025 Results as VSDHOne Drives Rapid Growth and Platform Scale

Achieves profitability, scales to 11,000+ platform licenses, and strengthens balance sheet with $15.7M in cash

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Hydreight Technologies Inc. ("Hydreight" or the "Company") (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6), a U.S.-focused digital health infrastructure platform, is pleased to report its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. All references to Non-GAAP Financial Measures1 2 are as reported in the Company's amended and restated Management Discussion and Analysis dated April 30, 2026 ("MD&A").

Revenue reached $35.4M in 2025, with $43.6M in Adjusted Revenue1 (non-GAAP) and $2.5M in Adjusted EBITDA2 (non-GAAP), reflecting strong growth and improving operating leverage.

The Company achieved net income of $1.69M and continued to scale its platform, driven by accelerating adoption of VSDHOne and expanding transaction volumes across its national healthcare network.

FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

All comparisons below are to the year ended December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted.

Revenue: $35.4M vs. $16.04M (+121% YoY)

$35.4M vs. $16.04M (+121% YoY) Adjusted Revenue: (1) $43.56M vs. $22.32M (+95% YoY)

$43.56M vs. $22.32M (+95% YoY) Adjusted EBITDA: (2) $2.5M vs. $136K (+1,765% YoY)

$2.5M vs. $136K (+1,765% YoY) Rising Operating Leverage: OPEX as a % of revenue fell from 38% to 22%

OPEX as a % of revenue fell from 38% to 22% 2025 Year-end Cash Position: $15.65M vs. $1.19M (strong balance sheet improvement)

$15.65M vs. $1.19M (strong balance sheet improvement) Positive Adjusted EBITDA 2 across the year , reflecting improving operating leverage

, reflecting improving operating leverage Over 11,000 licenses signed across the VSDHOne platform, which the Company believes demonstrates strong demand and accelerating adoption

4th QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

All comparisons below are to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted

Revenue: $14.95M vs. $4.04M (+270% YoY)

$14.95M vs. $4.04M (+270% YoY) Adjusted Revenue: (1) $16.85M vs. $5.74M (+193% YoY)

$16.85M vs. $5.74M (+193% YoY) Adjusted EBITDA: (2) $1.58M vs. ($0.1M)

$1.58M vs. ($0.1M) Rising Operating Leverage: OPEX as a % of revenue fell to 15% in Q4 2025, versus 34% in Q4 2024

The Company believes the following Non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful insight to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers.

Notes:

(1) "Adjusted Revenue" is a non-GAAP financial measure, and the figures reflect gross economic activity processed through the Company's platform and should not be considered revenue recognized under IFRS. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for definition.

(2) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure and reflects EBITDA plus additions for atypical and non-recurring charges. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for definition.

The following table is included to provide a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures and to enhance the comparability and transparency of the Company's financial performance for investors.













Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2025 2024 %

change 2025 2024 %

change













Adjusted Revenue $ 16,853,102 $ 5,742,523 193 % $ 43,563,753 $ 22,321,265 95 % Deduct - deferred business partner contract

revenue (313,878) 208,436

425,945 (45,317)

Deduct - business partner payouts on app

service gross revenue 2,218,121 1,493,509

7,752,770 6,321,866

GAAP Revenue $ 14,948,859 $ 4,040,578 270 % $ 35,385,038 $ 16,044,716 121 %













Adjusted Gross Margin $ 2,924,341 $ 1,580,387 85 % $ 9,429,151 $ 5,650,936 67 % Deduct - deferred business partner contract

revenue (313,878) 208,436

425,945 (45,317)

GAAP Gross Margin $ 3,238,219 $ 1,371,951 136 % $ 9,003,206 $ 5,696,253 58 %













Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,577,760 $ (83,191)

$ 2,542,895 $ 136,334 1765 % Deduct - amortization and depreciation 127,982 62,853

452,772 181,136

Deduct - share-based payments 8,843 87,889

82,385 614,877

Deduct - interest and accretion 452,209 -

586,354 -

Deduct - sales tax provision, net cash paid 252,603 (254,510)

252,603 (254,510)

Deduct - impairment charge 54,814 -

54,814 -

Deduct - income tax expense (119,249) -

(119,249) -

Deduct - deferred tax recovery 699,586 -

699,586 -

GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 1,261,646 $ 20,577 6031 % $ 1,694,304 $ (405,169) 518 %

Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight, commented:

"2025 was a defining year for Hydreight. We transitioned from a growing platform into a scaled healthcare infrastructure business, with strong revenue growth and sustained profitability.

The acceleration we saw in the second half of the year was driven largely by the rollout of VSDHOne, which is now becoming a meaningful contributor to both revenue and long-term scalability.

As we move into 2026, our focus is on expanding our partner network, increasing transaction volume across the platform, and continuing to grow our compliant healthcare infrastructures in the United States."

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE & DRIVERS

VSDHOne – Core Growth Engine

The Company's VSDHOne platform, launched in 2025, was a primary driver of growth, contributing to:

Rapid onboarding of new partners

Expansion of direct-to-consumer healthcare brands

Increased transaction volume across telehealth and pharmacy services

Revenue growth in 2025 was primarily driven by VSDHOne-related activity, combined with continued organic growth across existing partners.

The platform ramped significantly through the second half of the year, with Q4 alone contributing $14.9M in revenue, representing approximately 270% growth compared to the same period in 2024. This acceleration reflects strong demand from partners seeking compliant, turnkey solutions and demonstrates the Company's ability to scale transaction volume efficiently across its infrastructure.

OPERATING METRICS & VOLUME GROWTH

Operational performance across the Company's core verticals continued to strengthen throughout 2025.

The Company's first two verticals continued their historical growth in 2025, supported by alignment with broader market trends and the introduction of direct-to-consumer products and services through Hydreight's proprietary platform structure.

Completed Services revenue in Q4 2025 for the first vertical increased by approximately 44% compared to the same period in 2024

Completed Services revenue for the first vertical in 2025 increased by approximately 17% compared to 2024

New nurse sign-ups increased by approximately 45% in 2025 compared to 2024

These metrics reflect continued growth in the Company's core service offerings, expansion of its provider network, and increasing utilization across the platform.

PLATFORM SCALE & NETWORK EFFECTS

Hydreight continues to expand its position as a leading healthcare infrastructure platform:

11,000+ licenses signed across VSDHOne

National footprint across all 50 U.S. states

Network of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and partners

The Company believes that this scale reflects growing demand from businesses seeking compliant, turnkey solutions to enter and expand within the U.S. healthcare market.

MULTI-VERTICAL REVENUE MODEL

Hydreight generates revenue across three primary streams:

Business partner subscription contracts

Telehealth consultation and platform commissions

Pharmacy sales

Growth was supported by:

Expansion of product offerings (GLP-1s, peptides, NAD, TRT, and more)

Increased partner utilization

Broader adoption across wellness verticals

PROFITABILITY & OPERATING LEVERAGE

Hydreight achieved strong improvements in Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure:

Adjusted EBITDA: $2.5M in 2025 vs. $0.14M in 2024 (+1,765% YoY)

$2.5M in 2025 vs. $0.14M in 2024 (+1,765% YoY) Net income (loss): $1.69M in 2025 vs. $(0.41)M in 2024

Performance strengthened meaningfully in the fourth quarter, reflecting the scaling of the platform in the second half of the year.

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA: $1.58M vs. ($0.10M) in Q4 2024

This reflects:

Platform scalability

Revenue growth outpacing cost increases

Improved operational efficiency

This improvement reflects the operating leverage inherent in the Company's platform model and was not solely a function of higher revenue. As transaction volumes scaled across VSDHOne, incremental revenue flowed through at higher margins, supported by a largely fixed regulatory, pharmacy, and technology infrastructure. As a result, revenue growth outpaced cost growth, driving improved profitability and demonstrating the scalability of the Company's platform.

¹ See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation".

BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

Cash: $15.65M (vs. $1.2M in 2024)

$15.65M (vs. $1.2M in 2024) Working Capital: ~$15.7M (vs. deficiency of $2.5M in 2024)

~$15.7M (vs. deficiency of $2.5M in 2024) Strong capital position to support ongoing operations

The Company also completed a $15M financing in January 2026, subsequent to year‑end, further strengthening its ability to scale operations and pursue strategic initiatives.

Including the $15M financing completed in January 2026, the Company has access to over $30.7M in capital to support growth initiatives.

Please see SEDAR+ for the Company's consolidated audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025.

STRATEGIC INITIATIVES & MILESTONES

Hydreight continues to expand its platform through strategic initiatives and partnerships.

During 2025, the Company:

Strengthened its vertically integrated healthcare infrastructure

Expanded its national pharmacy network

Invested in next-generation platform capabilities (VSDHOne 2.0)

Established strategic relationships to enhance product innovation and distribution

In 2026, Hydreight further expanded its strategic initiatives through an investment in Insu Therapeutics, a company focused on developing innovative delivery mechanisms for peptide-based therapies. This aligns with Hydreight's long-term strategy of supporting next-generation treatments across its platform.

OUTLOOK

Hydreight is entering 2026 with strong momentum, supported by:

Continued onboarding of new partners

Increasing transaction volumes across VSDHOne

Recent capital deployment initiatives

Expansion into new healthcare verticals

As of the end of Q1 2026, VSDHOne has surpassed 12,000 licenses sold, reflecting continued momentum in platform adoption.

Management remains focused on scaling the platform while maintaining disciplined growth and operational efficiency.

"We look forward to discussing these results in more detail on our upcoming earnings call." -Shane Madden

ANNUAL FILINGS

The Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the associated MD&A, including a full discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to IFRS measures, have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and are available on the Company's issuer profile. Readers are encouraged to review the complete financial statements and MD&A in conjunction with this press release. The Company refiled its MD&A to correct a typographical error in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. No other changes have been made.

UPCOMING EARNINGS CALL

Hydreight Technologies will host a live earnings call to discuss its Q4 and full-year 2025 financial results, provide a business update, and outline the Company's strategic priorities heading into 2026.

Date & Time: Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:00am – 10:00pm EST

Registration Link: https://hydreight.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vP-U6hAiRf2Ejg8muQcocQ

The call will include a formal presentation followed by a live Q&A session. Investors are encouraged to attend to gain deeper insight into Hydreight's growth strategy and platform expansion.

Clarification on Engagement of GRA Enterprises

Further to the Company's news release early last year dated February 27, 2025, the Company wishes to clarify that its prior 3-month engagement of GRA Enterprises LLC (doing business as National Inflation Association) ("GRA") was not renewed and as such was terminated effective May 27, 2025.

Under the engagement, the Company paid GRA an aggregate fee of USD $30,000 in cash pursuant to the GRA Engagement. The fee was paid from general working capital at the commencement of the engagement. No securities, stock options, or other equity-based compensation were issued or granted in connection with the engagement.

The engagement was conducted at arm's length and has been fully concluded, with no ongoing obligations or amounts payable by the Company. To the Company's knowledge, neither GRA nor its principal, Gerard Adams, holds any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, nor any right to acquire such an interest.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc Ranked Number 56 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Hydreight Technologies Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3000 nurses, over 300 doctors and a pharmacy network through its Doctor networks across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform is expected to help businesses launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s, peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT"), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, and modular end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to assess its operating performance, and this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Revenue" and "Adjusted EBITDA". These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS or GAAP.

The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and before (i) transaction, restructuring, and integration costs (ii) share-based payments expense, (iii) gains/losses that are not reflective of ongoing operating performance including inventory impairment and (iv) sales tax provision, net of actual cash payments to state tax authorities.

Adjusted Revenue reflects the gross economic activity processed through the Company's platform during the applicable period and may differ materially from revenue recognized under IFRS, which is based on revenue recognition and deferral requirements. Adjusted Revenue is not a measure of financial performance or profitability and should not be considered a substitute for revenue determined in accordance with IFRS. As used, Adjusted Revenue accelerates cash receipts relative to IFRS revenue recognition. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that these non‑GAAP measures provide information useful to investors in understanding historical operating trends and the scale of the Company's platform relative to its peers but does not intend for such measures to represent future performance. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with IFRS.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the Company's 2026 strategic outlook, growth, platform scaling initiatives, and anticipated expansion of VSDHOne and other platform offerings.

Forward‑looking information is based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: continued partner adoption, stable regulatory regimes applicable to telehealth and pharmacy operations in the United States, availability of capital, and general economic conditions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE Hydreight Technologies Inc.