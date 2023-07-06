Hydrexia Holding Limited Lands Major Hydrogen Deal

Hydrexia Holding Limited

06 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

SHANGHAI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with the International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Vehicle Congress & Exhibition (FCVC 2023) in Shanghai, Hydrexia Holding Limited ("Hydrexia"), a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider, today announced that it has inked a multi-year purchase agreement with Shanghai Pujiang Speciality Gases Co., Ltd. ("Pujiang Gases"), a leading gas production and application provider in China. 

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Hydrexia will supply multiple units of its industry-leading magnesium-based solid-state hydrogen storage and transport trailers to Pujiang Gases to meet its business expansion needs. The delivery of Hydrexia's trailers with different specifications is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. In addition, Hydrexia will provide post-sales trailer maintenance service along with real-time trailer data monitoring.

"We are excited to have been selected by Pujiang Gases. This agreement not only marks a solid recognition of Hydrexia's innovative products by our customer but also validates our product strategy for hydrogen storage and transport," commented Alex Fang, the chairman and CEO of Hydrexia. "I am confident that our storage and transport products will continue to benefit our customers and drive the adoption of hydrogen technology globally," Fang added.

"Glad to have chosen Hydrexia as our long-term supplier. We believe its hydrogen storage and transport products will help enhance our overall operation efficiency with reduced transport cost, increased transport safety, and enhanced ability to reach and serve markets in much farther locations," said Weiwei Liu, chairman of Pujiang Gases. "We are looking forward to growing this vendor relationship with Hydrexia," Liu added.

Hydrogen storage and transport technology plays a critical role in driving the development of the hydrogen industry. Hydrexia's unique storage and transport products are continuing to attract global customers. To date, Hydrexia has expanded its business footprint to various global markets including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the U.S. With this transaction, Hydrexia believes that it has become the first company to have commercialized its hydrogen storage and transport solution based on magnesium alloy.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider in China with extensive global reach. The company specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and utilization. Leveraging its solid R&D capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across global hydrogen industry value chain.

