Hydrexia to Provide Hydrogen Application Solution to Toyota

Hydrexia

21 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrexia Holding Limited (Hydrexia), a leading hydrogen technology solution provider in China, and Toyota, a global automotive manufacturer announced today that the Malaysia subsidiaries of the two companies have reached a commercial agreement for certain hydrogen application solution. Under the terms of the agreement, Hydrexia will provide UMW Toyota with its containerized mobile hydrogen refueling stations (HRSs) to refuel the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to be showcased at the current Toyota's "Beyond Zero" event in Malaysia between February 20th and 28th.

Beyond Zero is a showcase of multi-pathway approach towards carbon neutrality.  It stands as a significant pledge and initiative by Toyota towards environmental sustainability and the journey towards carbon neutrality.  Through this event, Toyota demonstrates its commitment to providing environment-friendly mobility for all, contributing to a net positive carbon impact and fostering a sustainable future.

Hydrexia has worked closely with UMW Toyota in Malaysia to provide the comprehensive hydrogen application solution needed for this event. Hydrexia was chosen to be a partner based on considerations of its solution and equipment safety, functionality, and its ability to deliver in a short period of time. 

"We are excited and honored to work with UMW Toyota on this project, where we can leverage our technological and solution strengths to add values to Toyota's journey towards carbon neutrality," said George Gan, the global sales vice president, and the general manager for Southeast Asia at Hydrexia. "Going forward, we will continue to work with Toyota to serve its needs for hydrogen application solutions in ASEAN countries," Gan continued.

As a leading hydrogen technology solution provider in China, Hydrexia has expanded its footprint to overseas markets in recent years with business operations in Southeast Asia, Europe, the U.S., and Australia. 

About UMW Toyota

Founded in 1980, UMW Toyota offers world-class quality products and services that meet customers' needs in the most cost-efficient way. The company adopts the Toyota Way as its core value in everything that they do, developing a highly committed and capable workforce with strong safety awareness, and contributing to the community by promoting the preservation of the environment and enhancing community service.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider in China with global reach. The company specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid R&D capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

