Hydrific Announces Launch and Commitment to Enabling Sustainable Homes of the Future

News provided by

Hydrific

12 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

New venture backed by LIXIL empowers people to address growing water crisis with information and tools

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrific, part of LIXIL, announced its official launch today, committing to addressing the growing water crisis by bringing the sustainable homes of the future into the present. Hydrific empowers people with the information and tools they need to make saving water easy and enjoyable, giving them increased control over their at-home water usage.

Hydrific's focus on water sustainability and climate resilience comes at a critical time. U.S. water consumption has tripled in the past 50 years, exacerbating concerns around climate change and aging infrastructure. With at least 40 states projected to face water shortages by 2024, the urgency to combat water scarcity and inefficiency in homes has never been clearer. In response, Hydrific is developing unique innovations like sustainable smart home technologies for homeowners, tenants, and utilities. The venture aims to bring awareness to individuals about their water usage habits and provides intuitive ways to incorporate conservation into their daily lives.

"Many consumers want easy-to-use, affordable, and sustainable options to make it seamless and simple to take concrete actions," said Julia Deister, CEO & Co-Founder of Hydrific. "We are excited to be pioneers in innovative water solutions and are well-positioned to tackle the growing challenges of water scarcity in our communities. At Hydrific, we're not just striving for a sustainable future – we're building it, one drop at a time."

Julia Deister spearheads Hydrific as CEO & Co-Founder, leading an award-winning team in developing strategic frameworks and solutions that align with consumer needs to make home water use more sustainable.

Backed by the global reach and expertise of LIXIL, a global maker of pioneering water and housing technologies, Hydrific's vision extends beyond empowering consumers – it aims to change how we think about and use our water. Aligned with LIXIL's newly updated Impact Strategy, Hydrific will directly contribute to LIXIL's broader Water Conservation and Environmental commitments.

For more information about Hydrific and its mission, visit the official Hydrific website. To learn more about the Hydrific team, visit the team page.

About Hydrific

Hydrific is dedicated to redefining water sustainability, empowering individuals with accessible information and tools to simplify water conservation. Through simple solutions, Hydrific offers homeowners and tenants invaluable insights and control over their water usage, bringing forth the vision of sustainable homes in the present day. Supported by the global reach and expertise of LIXIL, a global leader in creating water and housing products, Hydrific is committed to reshaping perceptions and practices around water usage through sustainable solutions.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.

Media Contact 
Hannah Lindley
[email protected]
(574) 261-9126

SOURCE Hydrific

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.