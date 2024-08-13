Hydrific honored in two categories at Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Awards

Hydrific's Droplet was honored in the ' Best Product Design' and ' Best Designs from Up-and-Coming Companies' categories for its ability to reshape water consumption.

Hydrific joins a shortlist of awardees including projects, products, and services from Sonos, Samsung, Fellow Products, and others.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrific , part of LIXIL , today announced it has been honored in two categories of Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Awards . Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, and design. Now in its 13th year, the competition is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, showcasing companies, startups, and young talents.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company among such an esteemed shortlist of innovators," said Julia Deister, Leader of Hydrific. "This acknowledgement serves as a tribute to the incredible team at Hydrific. It takes true dedication to deliver a user-friendly product that empowers people to become more intentional with their consumption habits".

Fast Company recognized Hydrific's steadfast commitment to addressing the growing water crisis with innovative and accessible devices for homes across two leading categories:

The Best Product Design of 2024 category honors hardware and industrial design geared toward mass consumers and niche markets. Hydrific's Droplet, a cutting-edge water sensor designed to make water conservation simple and smart, was lauded for its ability to provide real-time data and actionable insights to consumers.

Droplet was also honored in the 'Best Designs of 2024 from Up-and-Coming Companies' category , which celebrates the best design among young companies that are less than four years old.

The awards follow a successful Kickstarter campaign launched this year. The Droplet smart home water sensor was funded in just eleven minutes, raising an amount that exceeded 10 times the initial funding goal.

This year's awards celebrate the people solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.

The Fast Company panel identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today.

About Hydrific

Hydrific is dedicated to redefining water sustainability, empowering individuals with accessible information and tools to simplify water conservation. Through simple solutions, Hydrific offers homeowners and tenants invaluable insights and control over their water usage, bringing forth the vision of sustainable homes in the present day. Supported by the global reach and expertise of LIXIL, a global leader in creating water and housing products, Hydrific is committed to reshaping perceptions and practices around water usage through sustainable solutions.

For more information about Hydrific and its mission, visit the official Hydrific website .

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

Learn more at www.lixil.com .

