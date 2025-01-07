Hydrific Redefines Home Water Conservation at CES with Best-in-Class Sensor, Droplet

The award-winning smart home water sensor, Droplet, makes its official debut at Eureka Park at CES 2025

The award-winning sensor features an innovative self-install that makes home water conservation more accessible to consumers

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrific , part of LIXIL , a new innovator in water technology is set to transform how households manage and conserve water with the debut of Droplet at CES 2025. The powerful home water sensor installs in just five minutes without tools or a plumber and is poised to accelerate home water conservation efforts for smarter, more sustainable living.

Droplet delivers best-in-class accuracy, measuring flow at a rate of up to 50 times per second, and real-time insights that empower consumers to understand their water habits. With advanced leak detection and detailed tracking, Droplet also helps save money and protects homes from costly water damage, contributing to sustainable water use.

At the core of Hydrific's mission is engagement with consumers to shift attitudes toward home water consumption. By combining cutting-edge technology with intuitive design, Droplet simplifies the journey to smarter water use and inspires meaningful change. "Droplet was created to make water management effortless, accessible, and impactful for everyone," says Julia Deister, Leader of Hydrific. "Our goal is to empower people to save water, reduce their environmental footprint, and easily safeguard their homes."

Droplet, also a CES 2025 Innovation Award honoree, will be on display from January 7-11, at Booth 60440 in Hall G of the Venetian Expo at Eureka Park. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience first-hand how Droplet's seamless installation and advanced features make it the most powerful and user-friendly water sensor on the market.

Key highlights of the Hydrific booth include interactive demonstrations of Droplet's capabilities, including:

Hydrific at CES 2025

Event Dates: January 7-11, 2025

Location: Hall G of the Venetian Expo Eureka Park

Booth Details: Hydrific at Booth 60440

About Hydrific

Hydrific is dedicated to redefining water sustainability, empowering individuals with accessible information and tools to simplify water conservation. Through simple solutions, Hydrific offers homeowners and tenants invaluable insights and control over their water usage, bringing forth the vision of sustainable homes in the present day. Supported by the global reach and expertise of LIXIL, a global leader in creating water and housing products, Hydrific is committed to reshaping perceptions and practices around water usage through sustainable solutions.

For more information about Hydrific and its mission, visit the official Hydrific website .

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com .

